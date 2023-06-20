2023 June 20 12:28

RF Navy's Pacific Fleet units commenced final stage of drills in the off-shore maritime zone

The Russian Pacific Fleet units commenced final stage of drills in the off-shore maritime zone, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During joint exercises, ships’ crews in the seas of Japan and Okhotsk, as well as coastal defence missiles system teams, destroyed mock enemy ship detachment.

Coastal troops missile defence units marched with Bastion and Bal coastal defence missile launcher battalions into positions and performed electronic launches at mock enemy ship detachment.

Over 60 Russian Pacific Fleet combatant and auxiliary ships are involved in the drills, including 35 naval aviation aircraft, coastal troops, and more than 11,000 troops.