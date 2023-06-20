  • Home
  • News
  • Cargill and H2 Green Steel sign multi-year offtake contract to supply near zero-emission steel
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 20 12:23

    Cargill and H2 Green Steel sign multi-year offtake contract to supply near zero-emission steel

    Cargill (Cargill Metals) has entered into a multi-year agreement with Swedish industrial startup H2 Green Steel for the supply of green steel, according to the company's release.

    Cargill joins a growing list of customers of H2 Green Steel, further validating the demand for near-zero emission steel. The agreement marks another major step for Cargill toward its vision to shape a responsible and sustainable ferrous supply chain that helps the world thrive.

    Cargill Metals connects different parts of the ferrous supply chain, from iron ore miners to steel mills around the world. The company is committed to delivering on its sustainability goals through a variety of initiatives, including partnerships that develop cleaner products with lower CO2-footprint. The agreement with H2 Green Steel is an example of such a partnership where Cargill will help its customers meet their sustainability and climate goals with a sustainable and responsible supply of products.

    H2 Green Steel was launched in 2021 to accelerate the decarbonization of hard to abate industries. Starting with steel - one of the heaviest polluting industries - the company is building a green field steel plant in Boden which will run on renewable electricity. The plant will produce its own green hydrogen in a giga-scale electrolyzer, which in turn will reduce iron ore to green sponge iron through direct reduction. The green sponge iron will feed the green steel process achieving emission reductions of up to 95 percent compared to traditional steelmaking with coke and coal in a blast furnace.

    H2 Green Steel (H2GS AB) was founded in 2020 with the ambition to accelerate the decarbonization of the steel industry, using green hydrogen. Steel, which is one of the world’s largest carbon dioxide emitters, is the company’s first business vertical. The founder and largest shareholder of H2 Green Steel is Vargas, which is also co-founder and one of the larger shareholders in Swedish battery maker Northvolt.

    Headquartered in Singapore, Cargill’s metals business provides value-add services and solutions along the global ferrous supply chain.

    Cargill operates across over 25 ports and more than 50 warehouses globally, providing physical and financial solutions to over 2,500 customers in 40 countries.

Другие новости по темам: Cargill  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 20

16:41 State Duma passes bill on zero VAT for ship repair yards
16:40 UN adopts marine biodiversity agreement
16:23 King Abdullah Port and Tabadul enter strategic partnership
15:53 Consortium Hakkers, Van Oord and De Klerk to construct tugboat quay wall in Yangtzekanaal
15:13 LR awards Type Approval in principle for SeaARCTOS’ self-contained shipboard emissions monitoring system
14:54 Details of the rescue operation performed by the crew of Oboronlogistics's Pizhma
14:33 Largest jack-up vessel Voltaire arrives in the UK to build largest wind farm in the world
14:22 MISC signs agreements with WinGD and DNV to develop next-generation ammonia engines
13:52 Saudi Arabia plans new bunkering facility at Yanbu
13:33 Zelenodolsk Shipyard delivers two tugboat of Project NE012
13:12 ABS and NOV Subsea Production Systems to enter final phase of subsea ammonia storage testing
12:43 FueLNG makes first delivery with new LNG bunker delivery vessel
12:28 RF Navy's Pacific Fleet units commenced final stage of drills in the off-shore maritime zone
12:23 Cargill and H2 Green Steel sign multi-year offtake contract to supply near zero-emission steel
11:42 DP World becomes first port operator in Turkey to use remote-controlled cranes in safety push
11:39 RF Government extends list of investment objects and lots for crab catching under investment quotas programme
10:40 New issue of PortNews Magazine provides a comprehensive review of shipbuilding and bunkering in Russia
10:11 Hyundai Mipo Shipyard receives an order from Algoma to build two 37,000 DWT ice class product tanker vessels
09:43 Transit of Belarusian oil products through Russian ports to hit 6.5 mln metric tons - Vitaly Savelyev
09:41 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding adopts Green Steel to the hydrogen dual-fuel tug
09:18 Registration for the First Hydrographic Conference is closed
09:09 HHLA and CSPL sign agreement for CSPL’s minority shareholding in Container Terminal Tollerort

2023 June 19

18:07 IEC Telecom unveils a new maritime LEO-based solution in the Philippines
17:52 DFDS launches a new unaccompanied freight service from Tilbury to Calais
17:47 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down minesweeper Dmitry Lysov of Project 12700
17:25 Port terminals and operators create the Association of Terminals and Operators of Manzanillo
17:20 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 5M'2023 rose by 2.9% YoY
16:39 Oboronlogistics’ Pizhma and RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov held rescue operation to save 68 people
16:38 Ports of Stockholm increases solar electricity production by 55 percent
16:13 Port of Singapore throughput in 5M’2023 rose by 0.5% YoY to 241.6 million tonnes
15:50 Owners invest $166 billion in boxship and LNG newbuilds over three years
15:36 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 5M’2023 fell by 23% YoY
15:24 Greenpeace blocks Equinor’s tanker from discharging ‘produced water’ in Denmark
14:52 Bulkers collide at Port of Tarragona
14:51 Hi-tec ship repair company in Arkhangelsk Territory to service up to 40% of Arctic fleet
14:24 APM Terminals Valencia to increase capacity and efficiency with 3.6m euro investment
13:36 This year’s first ship wrecks are being lifted in the Avacha Bay, Kamchatka
13:34 Cruise ships under spotlight in latest port pollution study
12:43 Fincantieri signs a contract for the second ship for Four Seasons Yachts
12:28 In 5M’23 multipurpose terminal of Vostochny Port shipped 11.6 thousand TEU
12:02 A.P. Moller – Maersk implements a revolutionary eCommerce fulfilment solution in India
11:37 Russia’s foreign trade rose by US$22.6 billion in January-April – Vladimir Putin
11:15 Valenciaport container traffic down 6.22% in May 2023
10:43 Global Ports Group relocated more than 25 units of port equipment from its North-Western terminals to the Far East over a year
10:41 Teekay Tankers to install Yara Marine’s FuelOpt technology on 25 vessels
10:06 Container throughput of Turkish ports in January-May 2023 fell by 6.2%
09:42 Energy transition is not backed up with required resources and technologies – Igor Sechin
09:41 Asuka II cruise ship сonducts anti-piracy training exercise with Japan Coast Guard
09:19 CPC to complete its Debottlenecking Program before the end of the year

2023 June 18

14:51 KNCC and Pilot Energy announce collaboration to offer carbon transport and storage solutions
12:35 StrategiMarine secures a StratCat 27 CTV contract from leading French owners
11:18 CJ Logistics signs MOU with Taiwan’s 6th largest global shipping company
10:40 Vestas secures 139 MW repowering order from Vitol in the USA

2023 June 17

14:26 K-Shipbuilding accelerates development of ammonia, methanol vessels
13:37 Heerema wins IMCA Environmental Sustainability Award
12:11 Konecranes signs EUR 350 million ESG-linked revolving credit facility
11:43 Manor Renewable Energy to extend the OPUS fleet with the build of a Chartwell Brevity Class CTV by Manor Marine
10:09 Eastern Pacific Shipping celebrates 100th LNG bunkering operation milestone alongside FueLNG

2023 June 16

18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:55 “K” Line establishes a new company in Singapore