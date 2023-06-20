2023 June 20 10:40

New issue of PortNews Magazine provides a comprehensive review of shipbuilding and bunkering in Russia

This year’s second issue of PortNews Magazine comprises annual analytical report “Shipbuilding in Russia” and analytical review “Bunkering Business”

IAA PortNews has issued this year’s second magazine which includes the annual analytical report “Shipbuilding in Russia” and analytical review “Bunkering Business”. The second issue of PortNews Magazine, No2 (46), has an unusual format. The editorial board has actually prepared two full-fledged magazines focused on quite different but closely related segments of the industry: shipbuilding and bunkering.

Analytical report “Shipbuilding in Russia”

Annual analytical report “Shipbuilding in Russia” is issued for the sixth time. The issue offers facts on ships built and industry projects implemented in 2022. Hopefully, these data will provide the readers with an overview of the situation in shipbuilding. The editorial team has accumulated expert opinions, substantial proposals of the industry-focused community and forecasts on development of domestic shipbuilding and ship repair in the near future. We hope that the ad-hoc state regulators will take them into account when working out the strategy for the shipbuilding development amid sanctions. The report also tells about the measures undertaken by the authorities to ensure smooth operation of the shipbuilding industry.

The analytical report traditionally offers the sections: Shipbuilding, Fishing fleet, Transport fleet, Support fleet, and Technologies.

