2023 June 20

16:41 State Duma passes bill on zero VAT for ship repair yards
16:40 UN adopts marine biodiversity agreement
16:23 King Abdullah Port and Tabadul enter strategic partnership
15:53 Consortium Hakkers, Van Oord and De Klerk to construct tugboat quay wall in Yangtzekanaal
15:13 LR awards Type Approval in principle for SeaARCTOS’ self-contained shipboard emissions monitoring system
14:54 Details of the rescue operation performed by the crew of Oboronlogistics's Pizhma
14:33 Largest jack-up vessel Voltaire arrives in the UK to build largest wind farm in the world
14:22 MISC signs agreements with WinGD and DNV to develop next-generation ammonia engines
13:52 Saudi Arabia plans new bunkering facility at Yanbu
13:33 Zelenodolsk Shipyard delivers two tugboat of Project NE012
13:12 ABS and NOV Subsea Production Systems to enter final phase of subsea ammonia storage testing
12:43 FueLNG makes first delivery with new LNG bunker delivery vessel
12:28 RF Navy's Pacific Fleet units commenced final stage of drills in the off-shore maritime zone
12:23 Cargill and H2 Green Steel sign multi-year offtake contract to supply near zero-emission steel
11:42 DP World becomes first port operator in Turkey to use remote-controlled cranes in safety push
11:39 RF Government extends list of investment objects and lots for crab catching under investment quotas programme
10:40 New issue of PortNews Magazine provides a comprehensive review of shipbuilding and bunkering in Russia
10:11 Hyundai Mipo Shipyard receives an order from Algoma to build two 37,000 DWT ice class product tanker vessels
09:43 Transit of Belarusian oil products through Russian ports to hit 6.5 mln metric tons - Vitaly Savelyev
09:41 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding adopts Green Steel to the hydrogen dual-fuel tug
09:18 Registration for the First Hydrographic Conference is closed
09:09 HHLA and CSPL sign agreement for CSPL’s minority shareholding in Container Terminal Tollerort

2023 June 19

18:07 IEC Telecom unveils a new maritime LEO-based solution in the Philippines
17:52 DFDS launches a new unaccompanied freight service from Tilbury to Calais
17:47 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down minesweeper Dmitry Lysov of Project 12700
17:25 Port terminals and operators create the Association of Terminals and Operators of Manzanillo
17:20 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 5M'2023 rose by 2.9% YoY
16:39 Oboronlogistics’ Pizhma and RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov held rescue operation to save 68 people
16:38 Ports of Stockholm increases solar electricity production by 55 percent
16:13 Port of Singapore throughput in 5M’2023 rose by 0.5% YoY to 241.6 million tonnes
15:50 Owners invest $166 billion in boxship and LNG newbuilds over three years
15:36 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 5M’2023 fell by 23% YoY
15:24 Greenpeace blocks Equinor’s tanker from discharging ‘produced water’ in Denmark
14:52 Bulkers collide at Port of Tarragona
14:51 Hi-tec ship repair company in Arkhangelsk Territory to service up to 40% of Arctic fleet
14:24 APM Terminals Valencia to increase capacity and efficiency with 3.6m euro investment
13:36 This year’s first ship wrecks are being lifted in the Avacha Bay, Kamchatka
13:34 Cruise ships under spotlight in latest port pollution study
12:43 Fincantieri signs a contract for the second ship for Four Seasons Yachts
12:28 In 5M’23 multipurpose terminal of Vostochny Port shipped 11.6 thousand TEU
12:02 A.P. Moller – Maersk implements a revolutionary eCommerce fulfilment solution in India
11:37 Russia’s foreign trade rose by US$22.6 billion in January-April – Vladimir Putin
11:15 Valenciaport container traffic down 6.22% in May 2023
10:43 Global Ports Group relocated more than 25 units of port equipment from its North-Western terminals to the Far East over a year
10:41 Teekay Tankers to install Yara Marine’s FuelOpt technology on 25 vessels
10:06 Container throughput of Turkish ports in January-May 2023 fell by 6.2%
09:42 Energy transition is not backed up with required resources and technologies – Igor Sechin
09:41 Asuka II cruise ship сonducts anti-piracy training exercise with Japan Coast Guard
09:19 CPC to complete its Debottlenecking Program before the end of the year

2023 June 18

14:51 KNCC and Pilot Energy announce collaboration to offer carbon transport and storage solutions
12:35 StrategiMarine secures a StratCat 27 CTV contract from leading French owners
11:18 CJ Logistics signs MOU with Taiwan’s 6th largest global shipping company
10:40 Vestas secures 139 MW repowering order from Vitol in the USA

2023 June 17

14:26 K-Shipbuilding accelerates development of ammonia, methanol vessels
13:37 Heerema wins IMCA Environmental Sustainability Award
12:11 Konecranes signs EUR 350 million ESG-linked revolving credit facility
11:43 Manor Renewable Energy to extend the OPUS fleet with the build of a Chartwell Brevity Class CTV by Manor Marine
10:09 Eastern Pacific Shipping celebrates 100th LNG bunkering operation milestone alongside FueLNG

2023 June 16

18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:55 “K” Line establishes a new company in Singapore