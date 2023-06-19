  • Home
  Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 5M'2023 fell by 23% YoY
  2023 June 19

    In January-May 2023, cargo traffic via Latvia’s Port of Ventspils fell by 23% from the same period a year earlier reaching 4.9 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.
    Oil products still make the bulk of the volume – 2.16 million tonnes (-19%). They are followed by Kazakh coal. Handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 31% to 1.7 million tonnes. Handling of general cargo fell by 18% to 1 million tonnes.

    The number of calls fell by 6% to 538 units.

    The Port of Ventspils is located near the Venta River. There are several terminals at the port for handling crude oil and oil products, liquid bulk cargo, including chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro cargo. Cargo volume of the port in 2022 reached 14.7 million tonnes.

