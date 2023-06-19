2023 June 19 13:34

Cruise ships under spotlight in latest port pollution study

Some European ports have seen cruise call- related pollution return to pre-pandemic levels while others have fared better at keeping pollution levels low, according to new research, Ship & Bunker reports.

Transport & Environment's annual study of shipping derived pollution across European ports contrasted Southampton, on the UK's southern coast, with Venice where levels were held down.

Ship calls from 45 cruise ships at Southampton produced SOx emissions of just under 10,000 kg in 2022, positioning the port as Europe's seventh most-polluted port in terms of cruise ship air pollution. In contrast, Venice saw air pollutants from cruise ships fall 80% following the port city's ban on calls from large cruise ships, according to the environmental lobby group.

Topping the list for cruise ship-produced air pollution was Barcelona (at around 18,000 kg of SOX) followed by Civitavecchia in the second spot and Piraeus in the third.

SOx emissions are derived from ships' exhaust and the use of conventional fuel oil as bunker fuel. These emissions affect public health. Port authorities and ship operators favour quayside charging for docked vessels as a way of reducing port air pollution.