2023 June 19 12:02

A.P. Moller – Maersk implements a revolutionary eCommerce fulfilment solution in India

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) today announced a revolutionary eCommerce fulfilment solution in India with which all elements of an eCommerce fulfilment solution will be available through a single window at a flat rate of INR 80 per order, according to the company's release. This solution has primarily been targeted at a typical small or medium eCommerce business in India that relies on multiple logistics partners for different activities. With this solution, Maersk is taking the complexities out of its customers’ supply chains by providing single window access to all required solutions, such as storage in warehouses, last-mile deliveries and executing return orders, all while providing end-to-end visibility at unified pricing.

The recent India e-Conomy Report 2023 shows that in India, the average hours spent per day per user are 6.5 as compared to 5.5 in China and 7 in the USA. However, when it comes to digital payments, the number of real-time transactions per capita per year is 65 in India as compared to 12 in China and 8 in the USA. India had 220 million online shoppers between May 2022 and May 2023. Further, the report shows there are 700 million internet users in the country, of which 350 million use digital payments. These staggering statistics prove the potential the eCommerce sector holds in India.



ECommerce businesses are charged differently and separately for each logistics service rendered, making for extremely complex billing. With its ‘One Country, One Price’ solution, Maersk is bringing all the services under a single charge of INR 80 / USD 1 per order. This will include 60 days of storage, delivery across India covering 18000 pin codes in 48 hours, 20% returns to origin (RTO) and at no fixed monthly costs or no minimum orders.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in 130 countries and employs over 110,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.