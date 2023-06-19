  • Home
  • News
  • Valenciaport container traffic down 6.22% in May 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 19 11:15

    Valenciaport container traffic down 6.22% in May 2023

    The traffic data of Valenciaport during last May have shown again some green shoots, indicators of possible changes in trend, with respect to the declines of movements in recent months. Imports grew in May by more than 2%; bulk solids showed increases of 16%, ro-ro cargo from the truck platforms and Ro-ro grew by 5% and those related to passengers, by more than 60%, according to the company's release.

    However, the trend of declines that Valenciaport shares with the major ports of the world still persists, in terms of the big figures, although in this case the docks of the Port Authority of Valencia (APV) show signs of moderation: the general traffics of May fell less than the annual averages. The goods managed by Valenciaport in May were 6.66% lower than those of the previous year and containers 6.22% less. Figures that begin to move away from the inter-annual trend that is almost double, since in tons, the accumulated decreases in the last 12 months are still 9.79%; and in calculated in containers, 12.16%.

    In spite of these lights, the traffics are still affected by the first indicators of technical recession that the statistics of some Central European countries have detected. However, what no one escapes is inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, factors that are affecting economic and commercial activity in certain sectors.

    In the traffic, data of the Statistical Bulletin of the month of May of Valenciaport referred to the first five months of 2023. The analysis reflects a drop of 10.69% in the volume of containers handled in this period, which reached the figure of 1,969,493 TEUs (standard 20-foot container). Despite this, for the second time this year there is a sign of recovery in Valenciaport’s activity and the data for the month of May begin to show signs of stability: import container traffic recovers and grows by 2.36%.

    It also confirms the good performance of cruise tourism that this month has grown again in the Port of València and has added 151,855 passengers, 60.37% more if we compare it with the figures of a year ago. The number of total passengers (cruise ships and regular lines) has also grown by 22.27% so far in 2023. In the first five months of the year, the total number of people who have travelled on regular lines with the Balearic Islands and Algeria was 244,758 (+7.36%), while cruise passengers were 176,361 (+51.46%).

    Rail transport continues on an upward trend and during the first five months of this year a total of 95,470 TEUs entered and left the Valencian docks by rail: 1,375,558 tons were moved, an increase of 12.56%. This confirms the success of the measures promoted by the PAV to encourage rail transport.

    The latest data from the Statistical Bulletin of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) also show a sustained increase in the movement of automobiles so far this year. Thus, between January and May, the docks of Valencia and Sagunto have handled 262,536 units, 6.19% more than in the same period last year. This situation is transferred to the whole of the vehicles and transport elements sector (+0.63) and specifically the section of automobiles and their parts that has grown in this period by 18.54% to reach 879,552 (+137,583).

    By sectors, vehicles and transport elements continues to be the one with the greatest weight in Valenciaport, but the sector that grows the most is that of fertilizers with 338,602 tons (+14.72%) and is already in third position (with respect to the volume transported) of goods managed by the PAV. However, if we take into account the total traffic, the agricultural, livestock and food sector continues to occupy the second position with a traffic volume of 3.6 million tons. In fourth place, other goods (wood, paper, machinery, etc.) mobilized 3.3 million tons and the construction materials sector accumulated 2.5 million tons in the first five months of the year.

    Ro-ro traffic (short sea ro-ro services) grew at Valenciaport’s docks in May by 5% (compared to the same month in 2022) to reach 50,690 units. Following a constant and upward line, this type of traffic now totals 5,554,282 tons transported in 2023, 3.57% more than in the same period of 2022.

    By type of cargo, in the month of May, gasoline traffic increased by 60%, asphalt by 46%, phosphates by 43% and wood and cork by 20.3%. On the other hand, the agro-livestock and food sector fell by 3% and the construction materials sector by 21.71%.

    In total, Valenciaport handled last month 7.236.365 tons of goods, 6.66% less than in the same month of 2022, while the sum of TEUs handled was 452,858 containers (-6.22%). Full containers have accounted for 347,619: cargo (export) 77,476 units; unloading (import) 77,791; and the rest have been transit containers. If we analyse the figures for the rest of the European ports, a similar pattern of decrease is observed. Thus, the transit of containers in the port of Rotterdam has fallen in the first quarter of the year by 11.6% while in the port of Hamburg the drop was 16.9%.

    China is Valenciaport’s main trading partner with 220,831 containers, closely followed by the United States with 146,980; however, the countries that have grown the most in their traffic with Valencia were Egypt (+22.09%), India (18.12%) and the United Arab Emirates (+17.12%). Focusing on the traffics by countries in volume of tons, Italy continues as the main trading partner of Valenciaport with 2,864,629 tons moved in the last month (-12.20%), followed by China with 2,564,644 (-3.56%) and USA with 2,340,327 (-39.40%). India achieved a growth of 25.29% and Nigeria 24.93%.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Valencia  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 19

18:07 IEC Telecom unveils a new maritime LEO-based solution in the Philippines
17:52 DFDS launches a new unaccompanied freight service from Tilbury to Calais
17:47 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down minesweeper Dmitry Lysov of Project 12700
17:25 Port terminals and operators create the Association of Terminals and Operators of Manzanillo
17:20 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 5M'2023 rose by 2.9% YoY
16:39 Oboronlogistics’ Pizhma and RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov held rescue operation to save 68 people
16:38 Ports of Stockholm increases solar electricity production by 55 percent
16:13 Port of Singapore throughput in 5M’2023 rose by 0.5% YoY to 241.6 million tonnes
15:50 Owners invest $166 billion in boxship and LNG newbuilds over three years
15:36 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 5M’2023 fell by 23% YoY
15:24 Greenpeace blocks Equinor’s tanker from discharging ‘produced water’ in Denmark
14:52 Bulkers collide at Port of Tarragona
14:51 Hi-tec ship repair company in Arkhangelsk Territory to service up to 40% of Arctic fleet
14:24 APM Terminals Valencia to increase capacity and efficiency with 3.6m euro investment
13:36 This year’s first ship wrecks are being lifted in the Avacha Bay, Kamchatka
13:34 Cruise ships under spotlight in latest port pollution study
12:43 Fincantieri signs a contract for the second ship for Four Seasons Yachts
12:28 In 5M’23 multipurpose terminal of Vostochny Port shipped 11.6 thousand TEU
12:02 A.P. Moller – Maersk implements a revolutionary eCommerce fulfilment solution in India
11:37 Russia’s foreign trade rose by US$22.6 billion in January-April – Vladimir Putin
11:15 Valenciaport container traffic down 6.22% in May 2023
10:43 Global Ports Group relocated more than 25 units of port equipment from its North-Western terminals to the Far East over a year
10:41 Teekay Tankers to install Yara Marine’s FuelOpt technology on 25 vessels
10:06 Container throughput of Turkish ports in January-May 2023 fell by 6.2%
09:42 Energy transition is not backed up with required resources and technologies – Igor Sechin
09:41 Asuka II cruise ship сonducts anti-piracy training exercise with Japan Coast Guard
09:19 CPC to complete its Debottlenecking Program before the end of the year

2023 June 18

14:51 KNCC and Pilot Energy announce collaboration to offer carbon transport and storage solutions
12:35 StrategiMarine secures a StratCat 27 CTV contract from leading French owners
11:18 CJ Logistics signs MOU with Taiwan’s 6th largest global shipping company
10:40 Vestas secures 139 MW repowering order from Vitol in the USA

2023 June 17

14:26 K-Shipbuilding accelerates development of ammonia, methanol vessels
13:37 Heerema wins IMCA Environmental Sustainability Award
12:11 Konecranes signs EUR 350 million ESG-linked revolving credit facility
11:43 Manor Renewable Energy to extend the OPUS fleet with the build of a Chartwell Brevity Class CTV by Manor Marine
10:09 Eastern Pacific Shipping celebrates 100th LNG bunkering operation milestone alongside FueLNG

2023 June 16

18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:55 “K” Line establishes a new company in Singapore
17:42 Fort Kronshlot, lead catamaran of Kotlin design in a series of 10 units, delivered to Neva Travel
17:32 Fujairah's total bunker sales excluding lubricants reach 620,388 m3 in May 2023
17:21 MPC Container Ships acquires five modern eco-design vessels for USD 136.3 million
17:19 At least 260 ships to be built in the framework of a large-scale shipbuilding programme until 2027 – Vladimir Putin
16:47 Cadeler and Eneti sign business combination agreement to create a leading offshore wind turbine and foundation installation company
16:43 Krylov Center to design large grain carriers by end November 2023 – Ministry of Agriculture
16:15 SEA-LNG argues LNG far cheaper than ammonia or methanol
15:54 Delo Group to develop transport and tourist infrastructure of Sakhalin
15:31 Saudi Arabia jump to 16th rank in latest UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index
15:05 North Sea Port attracts new DHG logistics project to Vlissingen
14:50 Rosatom to launch serial production of pumps for LNG shipment in 2023 – Ministry of Industry and Trade
14:45 Cai Mep International Terminal achieves a new productivity record
13:37 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV had its classification documents extended for 3 months
13:14 Throughput of Primorye ports to double by 2030 driven by transit growth
12:43 CMA CGM introduces its new TLX service connecting Asia with Turkey, Libya & Red Sea
12:29 A.P. Moller – Maersk adds Sohar port call to the ‘Shaheen Express’ service
11:35 DP World invests £12m in fully electric straddle carriers at London Gateway
11:26 Launching of a ferry between Yeisk and Mariupol is under consideration
11:13 Port Houston handles 1.5mln TEUs in May 2023
10:47 Container turnover in Russia’s Far East rose by 34% YoY
09:58 CMA CGM upgrades its NC Levant service connecting North Europe with East Med/Levant area
09:49 ROSATOM to establish JV for construction of energy fleet based on nuclear floating power units for overseas markets