2023 June 19 09:41

Asuka II cruise ship сonducts anti-piracy training exercise with Japan Coast Guard

On June 18, NYK Line and Yusen Cruises Co., Ltd., jointly with the Japan Coast Guard and Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), conducted a public-private partnership anti-piracy training exercise for the Asuka II cruise ship during a voyage around the west of Izu Oshima, according to NYK's release.

During this exercise, the parties communicated information on the assumption that pirates had attacked the vessel. The drill was filled with urgency, with the Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel Akitsushima rushing to the site.

The two companies will continue to ensure vessel safety through these activities and strive to provide stable services.



The cruise ship reported to the Japan Coast Guard that it was being pursued and approached by a suspicious vessel believed to be a pirate. The agency communicated and shared relevant information with organizations participating in the exercise. Afterward, the suspicious boat withdrew as the cruise ship took measures to prevent piracy invasion, including evasive maneuvers. Additionally, at the request of the cruise ship, the Japan Coast Guard instructed Akitsushima, a patrol vessel sailing in nearby waters, and its onboard aircraft to carry out safety checks of the cruise ship.