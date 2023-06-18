2023 June 18 14:51

KNCC and Pilot Energy announce collaboration to offer carbon transport and storage solutions

Partners to initially target the decarbonization of about 8 million tonnes per annum of CO2 emissions from the Western Australian Kwinana Industrial Area



Pilot Energy Limited (‘Pilot’), and international CO2 marine transportation and storage solution provider, Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS (‘KNCC’) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on offering an integrated solution for marine transportation and offshore injection of CO2 storage at the Cliff Head CCS Project which is an integral component of its Mid West Clean Energy project (‘MWCEP’).



The MOU between KNCC and Pilot complements the MOU between Pilot and Svante Technologies announced on 19 April 2023 link and enables the offering of a one-stop solution providing industrial CO2 emitters with an integrated CO2 capture, transport and storage solution.



Pilot and KNCC to initially target the decarbonization of ~8 million tonnes per annum of CO2 emissions from the Western Australian Kwinana Industrial Area.



KNCC’s utilization of its propriety and innovative Liquefied CO2-Elevated Pressure (‘LCO2-EP’; formerly called PCO2) technology for the transportation of liquid CO2 (‘LCO2’) at ambient temperature is an “ideal solution” to transport captured CO2 emissions from the Kwinana Industrial Area for injection and permanent storage at the Cliff Head CCS Project.



The Cliff Head CCS Project involves the conversion of the operating Cliff Head offshore oil field into a permanent CO2 storage operation capable of storing over 1mmtpa of CO2 on a continuous basis through to 2050 with over 50 million tonnes of potential total storage capacity. The MWCEP aims at producing over 1.2 mmtpa of low cost, clean ammonia for export with approximately 99% carbon capture through fully integrated carbon capture and storage utilizing the Cliff Head CCS Project.



KNCC is a joint venture established between NYKLine and Knutsen Group, for the technology and commercial development of LCO2 marine transportation and storage. KNCC aims to own/manage/operate LCO2 carriers to contribute to the realization of CCS projects globally. KNCC was established in 2022 between NYKLine and Knutsen Group, each holding 50% stake.



Pilot is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company that is pursuing the diversification and transition to the development of carbon management projects, production of hydrogen and clean ammonia (blue, green, and teal) for export to emerging APAC Clean Energy markets and integrated renewable energy. Pilot intends to leverage its existing oil and gas operations and infrastructure to cornerstone these developments. Pilot is proposing to develop Australia's first offshore CCS Project through the conversion of the Cliff Head Oil field and associated infrastructure from oil production to CCS as part of the Mid West Clean Energy Project.



Pilot holds a 21.25% interest in the Cliff Head Oil field and Cliff Head Infrastructure, and a 100% working interest in WA-481-P and EP416/480 exploration permits, located offshore and onshore Western Australia.