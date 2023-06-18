2023 June 18 10:40

Vestas secures 139 MW repowering order from Vitol in the USA

Vestas has received a 139 MW order to repower a project owned by Vitol in Pennsylvania, USA. The order consists of 68 V110-2.0 MW wind turbines delivered in 2.05 MW operating mode, which will replace the site’s current Senvion MM92-2.05 MW wind turbines.



The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.



Turbine delivery begins in the second quarter of 2024 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.



