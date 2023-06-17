2023 June 17 10:09

Eastern Pacific Shipping celebrates 100th LNG bunkering operation milestone alongside FueLNG

The newly delivered Newcastlemax, M/V Mount Tai, was bunkered by FueLNG Venosa, a state-of-the-art bunker vessel and newest fleet addition



Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) says it has reached a new milestone for its dual-fuel fleet following the successful 100th LNG bunkering operation in Singapore for its managed 210,000 dwt Newcastlemax, M/V Mount Tai.



FueLNG, a joint venture between Seatrium Offshore & Marine and Shell Singapore, deployed its latest LNG bunker vessel, FueLNG Venosa, to provide M/V Mount Tai with 4,887 cubic metres of LNG.



This is the first bunkering operation for FueLNG Venosa, which was built in Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Ltd. The state-of-the-art vessel has a total capacity of 18,000 cubic metres, bringing significant economies of scale with its ability to carry out simultaneous cargo handling and bunkering operations.



Like all EPS managed LNG dual fuel vessels, M/V Mount Tai, which is chartered on consecutive voyages with BHP, is equipped with ME-GI (M-type, Electronically Controlled Gas Injection) two-stroke engines that have negligible levels of methane slip. M/V Mount Tai will be a part of EPS’ low carbon emission fleet, transporting iron ore along the green corridor from West Australia to Northeast Asia.



With a history spanning 60 years, Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. (“EPS”) is a leading shipping company that is committed to the green and technology-driven growth of the industry. Headquartered in Singapore for the past 30 years, EPS is driven by its mission to be the safe and efficient transportation provider of choice to the shipping industry. Empowering that mission is a 6,000 strong and growing workforce across sea and shore. They oversee a versatile fleet of 230 vessels and 22 million deadweight-tonnes across three core segments of containership, dry bulk, and tanker vessels. EPS’ shore team is fully integrated with in-house commercial, finance, innovation, IT, legal, manning, operations, and technical departments.