2023 June 16 17:55

“K” Line establishes a new company in Singapore

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. has announced that K LINE MARINE & ENERGY PTE. LTD. (KME) was established on June 7th in Singapore. In May 2022, “K” LINE set up a new company in Singapore to satisfy ever-diversifying needs for high-quality ship management services, the establishment of a community-based support structure, the adaptation to new fuels and other needs.

KME was established to develop ship safety and quality management, securement and development of crew members capable of handling new fuels and new technologies and other functions that are currently handled by the Tokyo head office.