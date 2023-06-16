CMA CGM introduces its new TLX service connecting Asia with Turkey, Libya & Red Sea
CMA CGM has announced its new seasonal weekly service TLX (Turkey Libya Express) connecting Asia with Turkey, Libya and Red Sea as from July 1st, 2023.
Main TLX features will be the following:
Service fully operated by CMA CGM
Rotation: Shanghai - Ningbo - Nansha - Singapore - Jeddah - Iskenderun - Malta - Misurata - Jeddah - Port Klang - Shanghai
Sole service offering direct calls at Iskenderun
Very competitive transit time from Asia to Iskenderun and Misurata
Large offering of intermodal solutions to/from Turkish hinterland
Weekly sailings from Central and South China to Jeddah with connections to the growing Red Sea market (including NEOM)
Launch date: July 1st, 2023 in Shanghai with m/v "BUXLINK"