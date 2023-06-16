2023 June 16 12:43

CMA CGM introduces its new TLX service connecting Asia with Turkey, Libya & Red Sea

CMA CGM has announced its new seasonal weekly service TLX (Turkey Libya Express) connecting Asia with Turkey, Libya and Red Sea as from July 1st, 2023.

Main TLX features will be the following:

Service fully operated by CMA CGM

Rotation: Shanghai - Ningbo - Nansha - Singapore - Jeddah - Iskenderun - Malta - Misurata - Jeddah - Port Klang - Shanghai

Sole service offering direct calls at Iskenderun

Very competitive transit time from Asia to Iskenderun and Misurata

Large offering of intermodal solutions to/from Turkish hinterland

Weekly sailings from Central and South China to Jeddah with connections to the growing Red Sea market (including NEOM)

Launch date: July 1st, 2023 in Shanghai with m/v "BUXLINK"