2023 June 15 17:56

Construction of 44 ships for operation on the NSR announced additionally with 20 more ships needed

Construction of ice-class cargo ships is the second challenge for Russian shipbuilding after the prime task of building icebreakers

Construction of ice-class cargo ships is the second challenge for Russian shipbuilding after the prime task of building icebreakers, PortNews correspondent cites Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, as saying at the meeting of the NSR Users’ Council held in St. Petersburg on June 14.

As of today, 26 large ice-class tankers contracted previously are under construction at Zvezda shipyard in Bolshoy Kamen, reminded Victor Yevtukhov. “Construction of 44 ships for operation on the Northern Sea Route has been announced additionally by various users and product manufacturers. According to the estimates of Rosatom, 20 more ships are needed,” said Victor Yevtukhov.

He emphasized that Russia’s shipbuilding industry is able to build that number of ships. “The main thing is to verify those announcements, to turn them into real contracts,” he said.

