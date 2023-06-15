2023 June 15 14:34

USC to deliver over 20 civil ships by the end of 2023 – Aleksey Rakhmanov

The share of civil ships in the company’s portfolio is still at 20-22%

By the end of 2023, the companies of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) will deliver more than 20 civil vessels to the customers, IAA PortNews correspondent cites USC General Director Aleksey Rakhmanov as saying at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2023).

According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, the share of civil ships in the company’s portfolio is still about 22%. In 2022, it sank to 17%.

Following the meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects held on 15 December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to the Government to ensure co-financing of shipbuilding projects involving the National Wealth Fund (NWF) by 2027. In February 2023, RF Government prepared passports of investment projects for modernization of air and water transport. RUB 136 billion will be allocated for the construction of sea and river going ships between 2023 and 2027. That will let domestic shipping companies get 260 civil ships including 119 cargo ships, 73 passenger ships, 27 ships of the dredging flee, 1 floating dock, 5 large and 5 towing ships, 20 barges. Total investments are estimated at RUB 231 billion including RUB 136 billion from the National Wealth Fund. The ships are to be ordered by State Transport Leasing Company which is to lease out the new ships to transport companies for up to 25 years with the annual rate of 2.93% for passenger and cruise ships, 4.51% - for dredging and fishing ships, 7.6% - for freight carriers and large ships. The first 47 vessels will be contracted by GTLK in 2023.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.