2023 June 15 16:43

ONE to installation the telematic devices on reefer fleet

Ocean Network Express announces its plans to install telematic devices on its reefer box fleet, according to the company's release.

ONE recognizes the growing significance of technology and the pivotal role it will play in the refrigerated commodity market. As refrigerated commodities are sensitive, ONE aims to deliver to customers a comprehensive visibility of their cargo and optimized operational decision-making using telematic devices. Such insights will enhance ONE’s existing suite of reefer solutions and ensure cargo arrives in optimal condition.



Key benefits of installing telematic devices on ONE's reefer box fleet include:

● Enhanced visibility: Telematic devices will provide ONE with active monitoring data about temperature, humidity, and other conditions inside reefer containers. With this information, ONE can better track the cargo’s condition and identify any potential problems as soon as they arise.

● Proactive decision-making: With active monitoring data, ONE will be able to make more proactive decisions about cargo handling.

● Improved customer service: ONE can provide its customers with more detailed information about the condition of their cargo. Using this information will help customers make better supply chain decisions.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) was incepted on July 7, 2017 following the liner service integrations of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). The new entity functions from its global headquarter in Singapore, supported by regional headquarters in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. Operating more than 200 vessels, it offers an expeditious and a reliable international network of over 170 services to 120 countries and beyond. ONE is the world’s seventh largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.52 million TEU. ONE is a member of THE Alliance (THEA), a global ocean carrier consortium.