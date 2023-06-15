2023 June 15 15:53

Kongsberg to supply Penguin Shipyard with waterjets for two fast ferries

Kongsberg Maritime has won the contract to supply its Kamewa waterjets for two fast ferries to be built by Singapore's Penguin Shipyard for a Middle East client. Each of the new 56-metre Ropax ferries will be equipped with four KONGSBERG Kamewa 71 S-4 waterjets and control systems, according to the company's release.

Designed by Incat Crowther UK, the ferries will have a capacity of 250 passengers and 25 cars. The 71 S-4s are from the KONGSBERG Kamewa Steel series of waterjets, with a maximum power of 3600kW each.

The ferries were ordered by Abu Dhabi Ports Group and will replace two older ferries that connect the UAE mainland and Dalma Island, which is 42 kilometres offshore.



This new contract follows directly from the first contract signed last year between Kongsberg Maritime and for the supply of a series of S56-3/CA Kamewa steel waterjets for two patrol boats for Nigeria Customs.



Penguin International Limited is a Singapore-based designer, builder, and operator of aluminium high-speed craft. Since 1995, Penguin has delivered close to 200 aluminium workboats, patrol craft and ferries, as well as offshore crew transfer vessels for windfarms.