2023 June 15 14:13

Gasum and the cruise division of MSC group partner for LNG and renewable e-LNG to achieve 2050 net zero greenhouse gas emissions goal

Nordic energy company Gasum and MSC Cruises, the world’s third-largest cruise operator, have executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) engaging in a landmark cooperation that aims at securing MSC access to liquefied synthetic gas, or e-LNG, which is produced using hydrogen, created by hydrolysis with renewable energy and captured CO2, according to the company's release. Gasum and MSC Cruises are together creating an actionable roadmap for cutting emissions in MSC’s cruise operations with sizeable volumes of several thousand tons of e-LNG starting in 2026.

The companies also signed a long-term agreement on the delivery of liquefied natural gas, LNG, to MSC’s new flagship MSC Euribia. With this agreement Gasum supports MSC Cruises in cutting emissions with the immediate use of LNG.

Using LNG removes nearly all sulfur oxide and particle emissions, greatly reduces nitrogen oxide emissions and significantly lowers greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, LNG technology on board enables MSC Cruises to switch at any time to fully renewable liquefied biogas (bio-LNG) or synthetic gas (e-LNG) in order to reach greenhouse gas emissions reductions of up to 100 per cent.

MSC Euribia recently demonstrated that emissions neutral cruising is possible already today by sailing the historical first ever net zero greenhouse gas emissions cruise voyage benefiting from the emissions reductions allowed by liquefied biogas procured by Gasum. The ship sailed for four days from Saint-Nazaire in France to Copenhagen, Denmark and utilised bio-LNG with a mass-balance approach, the most environmentally efficient method of delivering the benefits of renewable biogas.

MSC Cruises purchased over 400 tons of bio-LNG from Gasum to show its commitment to the deployment of drop-in renewable fuels and energy transition measures towards the pioneering net zero gas emissions voyage. The line is the industry’s first deep sea ocean cruise operator to buy bio-LNG as a fuel source that proved to allow significant lifecycle emissions reductions.



E-LNG gas can be produced synthetically through the Power-to-Gas process. First hydrogen is produced from water using renewable electricity, for example wind or solar power. The produced hydrogen can then be further processed into methane by adding non-fossil carbon dioxide obtained from carbon capture.

This resulting synthetic renewable methane gas is fully interchangeable with natural gas and biogas. When it is liquefied it is likewise fully interchangeable with LNG and liquified biogas. This means that it can be transported through already existing infrastructure – trucks, ships, pipelines also using the existing gas grids.

It also means that synthetic gas can be directly used in the dual fuel engines fitted on board currently running on natural gas, biogas, LNG or liquefied biogas at any ratio. There is no need for any additional investments in new equipment or modifications.

Unlike alternative fuels such as ammonia or methanol which are still in the development stage both in terms of production and infrastructure, synthetic gas, or e-LNG, is a concrete pathway to decarbonizing maritime as well as land transportation in the next few years.

Gasum’s strategic goal is to bring seven terawatt hours (7 TWh) of renewable gas yearly to market by 2027. Achieving this goal would mean a yearly cumulative carbon dioxide reduction of 1.8 million tons for Gasum’s customers.



The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport.

The Cruise Division of MSC Group, the leading privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage, is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and has two distinct brands within its structure. MSC Cruises, the contemporary brand, is the world’s third largest cruise brand as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other player. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets. Its fleet comprises 22 modern vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels and is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025. MSC Cruises is committed to being a net zero GHG emissions brand by 2050.