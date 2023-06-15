2023 June 15 13:42

Wartsila to extend regasification capacity for Croatian LNG terminal

Technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to extend the capacity of the regasification system installed onboard the ‘LNG Croatia’ with a new regasification module, according to the company's release. The 280-metre long Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessel is owned by Zagreb based LNG Hrvatska, and acts as the company’s LNG terminal on Krk island. The order for the new system was booked by Wärtsilä in Q2, 2023.

The new module will supplement the vessel’s existing onboard Wärtsilä regasification system and increase the terminal’s capacity with 212 mmscfd (million standard cubic feet per day) or 250,000 m3 per hour. The expanded capacity helps position Croatia as an energy hub for the region.



In addition to the new regasification train, Wärtsilä will also supply the engineering for the capacity conversion. The plant will be installed during summer 2025.

The project represents a significant investment in Croatia’s energy infrastructure, and is expected to have positive economic and environmental impacts. As the country continues to prioritize sustainable energy solutions and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, the expansion of the LNG terminal represents a crucial step forward.

