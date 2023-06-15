2023 June 15 12:40

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard to build 34 dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59

Image source: USC

The ships are to be delivered to the customer in three batches until the end of January 2027

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) and State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) have signed a contract on construction of a series of 34 RSD59 dry cargo carriers. The document has been signed by Krasnoye Sormovo General Director Mikhail Pershin and GTLK head Yevgeny Ditrikh, says USC.

The ceremony was attended by Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade, and Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of USC.

The contract is signed in the framework of State Transport Leasing Company’s investment programme involving the National Wealth Fund (NWF) and aimed at modernization of Russia’s civil fleet. The dry cargo carriers are to be delivered to the customer in three batches: 10 vessels — by the end of 2024, 12 vessels — by the end of September 2025, 12 vessels — by the end of January 2027.

“It is the largest series in the history of USC,” said Denis Manturov adding that that their design will foresee maximum use of domestically produced equipment and components.

Aleksey Rakhmanov reminded that Krasnoye Sormovo had reduced the construction time of RSD59 ships from 9 to 6 months. “The new contract also indicates that we have found a way out in a difficult situation, when Western firms have stopped supplying equipment, and we continue to build the Russian commercial fleet, increasing the pace,” he said.

“The new contract will be the largest in the history of cooperation between GTLK and USC. An order for a large batch of dry bulk carriers required the market will help support domestic shipbuilding, increase competencies in this segment, increase production efficiency, as well as upgrade the Russian fleet and increase the volumes of cargo carried by water transport in Russia,” commented Yevgeny Ditrikh.

Previously, GTLK ordered the construction of 50 vessels at Krasnoye Sormovo for a total of RUB 61.1 billion. The new series of RSD59 ships will be the sixth one.

Vessels of Project RSD59 are designed for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class. Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 141 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.5 m. Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb.

Photos by IAA PortNews