2023 June 15 11:27

This year’s first subsidized voyage of nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput begins on June 20

Image source: Ministry for the Development of the Russian

Far East and Arctic

This year’s first voyage of nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput between Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok subsidized by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic will begin on June 20, according to the Ministry’s statement in its Telegram.

A regular coastwise line launched in 2022 numbered 2 voyages. In 2023, it is planned to make 3 voyages. In 2023, the number of ports of call on the NSR coastal line will be increased from 4 to 11 including Arkhangelsk, Nakhodka and Magadan.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, FSUE Atomflot and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic approved the schedule of Sevmorput voyages on April 25. The first voyage on the Saint-Petersburg – Vostochny Port – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Murmansk route was scheduled to begin on June 22. The second subsidized voyage on the Northern Sea Route was scheduled to start on October 10.

RF Government started subsidizing cargo transportation between the ports of Saint-Petersburg, Murmansk and the Far East region in 2022. A total of RUB 7.84 billion is foreseen under the Northern Sea Route Development Plan until 2035. Rosatom and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic are responsible for organization of the voyages.

In 2022, FSUE Atomflot was announced the winner of the competition to select a company for subsidized coastwise cargo transportation. Two round voyages between the ports of Russia’s European and the Far East were made in 2022. The loading of container carrier Sevmorput for the first voyage to the Far East was 10% and it reached 90% for the second one while the back loading was as high as 46%.

The nuclear-powered container ship “Sevmorput” (named after the Northern Sea Route) was built at Kerch based Zaliv Shipyard in 1988. The Sevmorput is intended for transportation of cargo to the remote northern areas. The ship can break through continuous field ice of up to 1 meter thick at a speed of about two knots and carry some 36,000 tonnes of cargo. With its hull design and strength the ship can operate in the Arctic basin independently or escorted by an icebreaker in more challenging ice conditions.