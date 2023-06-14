2023 June 14 17:00

Flag-hoisting ceremony held on lead ship of Project CCa 5712LS, Kapitan Aleksandrov

Image source: Russian Crab Group built by Onezhsky Shipyard for Russian Crab Group

The state flag has been raised on the lead ship of Project CCa 5712LS, named Kapitan Aleksandrov, built by Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) for Russian Crab Group. The ceremony has been held today, 14 June 2023, the first day of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2023), says press center of the group.

The ceremony has been attended by Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation; Ilya Shestakoov, head of the Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency); Konstantin Dolgov, member of the Federation Council; representatives of the shipyard and the customer.

The ship is named Kapitan Aleksandrov after deep-sea master Georgy Aleksandrov (1882 – 1939), whose name is associated with the development of the Far East fleet.

The lead ship of Project CCa 5712LS, named Kapitan Aleksandrov, was laid down in June 2020 and launched by Onezhsky Shipyard in January 2022.

The shipyard will build a series of seven units for catching and transportation of live crab. The ships will be built under the programme of investment quotas aimed at modernization of Russia’s fishing fleet and enhancement of bioresources development efficiency.

Image source: Rosrybolovstvo

Live crab storage system consists of 32 tanks fitted with equipment for control of water temperature, salinity, content of oxygen which ensures at least 98-pct preservation level.

In the near time the ship will sail along the Northern Sea Route to it area of operation in the Far East. The ship will operate in the waters of the Sea of Bering, Sea of Okhotsk, Sea of Japan.

Key particulars of the ship: ice class - Ice2, length - 57.70 m, width – 12.60 m, endurance – 40 days, full speed – 12.6 knots, main engine – 1,600 kW, bow thruster – 400 kW, crew – 24, tanks for transportation of live crab – 440 cbm; live crab capacity —110-120 t; crew — 24.

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business. The shipyard can build dry cargo carriers with deadweight of up to 5,500 tonnes, dredging and technical ships.

Russian Crab Group of Companies — is one of the biggest crab catching companies in Russia, the largest in the Russian Far East. In 2022 the group is holding 11,8 thousand tonnes of crab quota. From 2020, the company has been implementing a large-scale programme on construction of 10 crab catching ships.

Russian Crab Group is the largest crab harvesting company in the Far East and one of the leading in Russia. The company’s vessels extract Red King Crab, Blue King Crab, Brown King Crab, Opilio Snow Crab and Horsehair Crab. The company’s fleet currently numbers 32 vessels, which is the largest crab catching fleet in Russia. The Company’s 2023 quota is about 12 tonnes of crab in the Far East basin.

From 2020, the company has been implementing a large-scale programme on construction of 10 crab catching ships: seven of them are intended for catching and transportation of live crab, three – for onboard processing. The shipbuilding project is to be implemented under the terms of auctions on providing crab catching quotas where Russian Crab Group acquired 10 crab lots in 2019.

Photos provided by Russian Crab Group and FSA