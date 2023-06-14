2023 June 14 16:45

Port of Melbourne sets a target to achieve net zero emissions for Scope 1 and 2 for port operations by 2030

Port of Melbourne has set a target to achieve net zero emissions for Scope 1 and 2 for port operations by 2030, according to the company's release.

Port of Melbourne plans to achieve its net zero target by:

Sourcing 100 per cent of the electricity needed for its business operations from renewables; and

Transitioning its corporate vehicle fleet and marine survey vessel to electric or zero-emissions fuel technologies.

Port of Melbourne CEO Saul Cannon said Port of Melbourne is supportive of Victoria and Australia’s transition to net zero emissions.

Port of Melbourne is measuring Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions to understand its climate impact and inform its decarbonisation roadmap.



Port of Melbourne recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with industry to explore the commercial feasibility of establishing a green methanol bunkering hub at the Port of Melbourne. The MoU provides a starting point for the parties to work together to explore the various elements of establishing a green methanol bunkering hub and identify any challenges that would need to be addressed.

Port of Melbourne also recently joined the C40 Green Ports Forum – an organisation of leading cities and ports around the world with ambitious goals to mitigate air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive health and economic benefits for communities.

Port of Melbourne’s efforts in sustainability were recognised in 2022 with a 5 Star rating in the GRESB Infrastructure Asset Assessment and was recognised as the most improved in the ports sector.



As Australia’s largest general cargo and container port, the Port of Melbourne is a vital trading gateway for south-eastern Australia, facilitating more than one-third of the nation’s container trade and playing a critical role as a key driver of economic activity. The port services the south-east of Australia, including Tasmania, and occupies a central position in the freight and logistics industry.