2023 June 14 12:13

ACE Terminal, Iberdrola and Gasunie join forces for hydrogen corridor between Spain and the Netherlands

The Spanish energy company Iberdrola wants to export green ammonia to the Netherlands and supply it to its European customers as hydrogen through the planned facilities from ACE Terminal in the port of Rotterdam and Gasunie's national hydrogen network. To establish this green hydrogen chain from Spain to the Netherlands, ACE Terminal, Iberdrola and Gasunie’s subsidiary Hynetwork Services signed letters of intent, according to Vopak's release.

Iberdrola aims to transport green ammonia to ACE Terminal's import facilities in the Port of Rotterdam, to handle and store, and convert ammonia into green hydrogen, for end use in industry, or for direct use in shipping and other industries in northwestern Europe.

Transport and distribution will be carried out through the Dutch national hydrogen network of Gasunie's subsidiary Hynetwork Services in the European market to customers in the chemical, steel, refining and fertilizer industries. These entities are established in clusters

such as those in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Zeeland and Chemelot in the Netherlands and in northwestern Europe.

Last December, Iberdrola reached an agreement with the Port of Rotterdam to export green hydrogen and its derivatives to the Netherlands. This new step represents a step forward in its commitment to promote the decarbonisation of industrial consumers in northern Europe.



To facilitate the growing demand for hydrogen, three strategic partners: Gasunie, HES International and Vopak have joined forces and expertise to develop a hydrogen import terminal at the Port of Rotterdam. The "open access" terminal will enable the reception and

storage of ammonia as a hydrogen carrier for customers in northwestern Europe. In addition, the terminal will provide the conversion of ammonia to hydrogen, the transhipment of ammonia and the subsequent transit of hydrogen and ammonia to end users.

The ACE Terminal will be built on the Maasvlakte in the Port of Rotterdam. The strategic location offers direct access from the North Sea and a connection to Rotterdam's industry and Gasunie's gas pipeline network to northwestern Europe. The terminal will utilize

Gasunie's existing facilities, HES International's land and dock, and Vopak's ammonia storage know-how. The terminal is expected to be operational in 2026.



Hynetwork Services (a 100% subsidiary of N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie) is creating a national hydrogen network in the Netherlands that will link demand and supply ofCO2-free hydrogen. Five industrial groups will be connected to each other, to other countries and to hydrogen storage and import sites. This will be done mainly using existing infrastructure and partly using newly built infrastructure. Hydrogen Network Netherlands is being built in phases.

The goal is to have the network completely completed by 2030.