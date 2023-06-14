2023 June 14 11:05

Port of Los Angeles moves 779,140 cargo units in May 2023

For the third consecutive month, cargo volume at the Port of Los Angeles increased in May, with the Port handling 779,140 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) for the month. While that is a drop of about 19% compared to last May, it represents a 60% increase in cargo since February, according to the company's release.



May 2023 loaded imports reached 409,150 TEUs, down 18% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 101,741 TEUs, a decline of 19% compared to last year. Empty containers landed at 268,249 TEUs, a 22% year-over-year decline.



During the first five months of 2023, the Port handled 3,304,344 TEUs, a 27% decline compared to the same period in 2022.



The busiest seaport in the Western Hemisphere, the Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 23 consecutive years. In 2022, the Port facilitated $311 billion in trade and handled a total of 9.9 million container units, the second busiest calendar year in the Port’s 116-year history. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the Southern California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.