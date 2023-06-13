  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Heavy Industries bags 659 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 13 16:57

    Samsung Heavy Industries bags 659 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers

    Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a South Korean shipbuilder, said Tuesday it has won a 659.2 billion-won (US$518.1 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from a North American shipper, according to Yonhap.

    The LNG carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company in stages by February 2028, Samsung Heavy said in a regulatory filing.

    Samsung Heavy said it has clinched orders worth $3.2 billion for a total of nine ships so far this year, achieving 34 percent of its 2023 target of $9.5 billion.

    The nine ships include six LNG carriers, two oil tankers and a floating LNG gas facility, the shipyard said.

    With the latest order, Samsung Heavy's order backlog stands at $27 billion, or 147 vessels, and LNG carriers account for 70 percent of the backlog.

    Samsung Heavy is the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's top family-controlled conglomerate, Samsung Group, whose marquee unit is Samsung Electronics Co.

Другие новости по темам: Samsung Heavy Industries, LNG carrier  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 13

18:07 WinGD enhances fuel-flexible efficiency with Variable Compression Ratio
17:59 NUTEP container terminal handled 294,000 TEU in 5M’2023, up 26% YoY
17:54 RWO’s CS-MBR makes ferry debut with New Zealand’s KiwiRail Interisland service
17:28 IMO adopts amendments to the International Code for Ships Operating in Polar Waters
17:01 Global Ports extends period for GDR cancelation by another 60 days
16:57 Samsung Heavy Industries bags 659 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers
16:37 Vladimir Putin signs law on denunciation of treaty with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait
16:15 Sun Enterprises adds Starlink to Marlink's hybrid network solution to accelerate digital transformation
15:42 Korean Register approves jointly developed methanol-fueled MR tanker
15:14 Kalmar launches world’s most sustainable reachstacker made using emission-free steel
14:50 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 5M’2023 rose by 12% YoY
14:24 Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2023 rose by 11.2% YoY
14:03 Hapag-Lloyd, MSC, CMA CGM and Kuhne+Nagel participate in the pilot phase of IT project developed for the German seaports
13:41 Wartsila to deliver biogas upgrading and liquefaction solution for Gasum bioLNG facility
13:35 HMM introduces first direct service between Indonesia and Latin America
13:12 Lead ship of Project NE-020.2 to commence regular voyages along eastern shore of Kamchatka in August
12:51 Stolt Tankers installs microplastics filter on ship to improve water quality
12:15 Phase 1 of Port of Melbourne expansion on track for 2024
11:46 Jan De Nul enters long-term partnership agreement with RWE for next-gen installation vessels for the construction of offshore wind farms
11:33 Russia expects free trade agreement between EAEU and Iran to be signed by the end of 2023 — Mikhail Mishustin
10:50 Fincantieri signs service contract for German submarines
10:37 Sea trials of passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot confirm the vessel’s excellent seaworthiness properties
10:09 Maersk expands operations at Jeddah Port
09:51 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky launches second passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830, Meteor-2020
09:15 Global Ports strengthened Yanino terminal equipment fleet
09:08 World Fuel Services to start bunkering operations in Jamaica with Scott Petroleum
09:06 OCI Global fuels first ever green methanol powered container vessel
08:26 Damen Shipyards and Baltic Workboats forge alliance to serve the growing Offshore Wind industry

2023 June 12

15:12 BW Offshore signs short-term contract extension for Espoir Ivoirien
14:57 PGS announces 3D exporation survey contract termination
14:31 Aker Solutions awarded first SWIFT contract by Equinor
13:19 Port of LA adopts $2bn FY 2023/24 budget
12:52 Hydrogen exchange HyXchange publishes price indicator for hydrogen spot market
11:48 Port of Québec announces partnership with a business incubator specializing in clean technologies

2023 June 11

15:22 Port Board approves $32 million in financing for new Roundstone headquarters, ensuring the growing company remains in Northeast Ohio
14:39 Vestas wins 221 MW order in Scotland
13:14 Port Everglades' economic impact reverberates through Florida
11:27 Heidelberg Materials completes $24 million expansion of Port Canaveral facility
10:19 13 ship calls to Hambantota International Port from Cordelia Cruises from June to September

2023 June 10

15:42 Port Authority of New York and New Jersey adopts new industry-leading, sustainable concrete standards
14:33 KR awards AiP to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Innovative Tank Shape (Hi-ICON) with Sloshing-Restrained Technology
13:12 ICTSI's CMSA handles first carbon-neutral container in North America
12:09 Stena Line and Port of Gothenburg take next step towards Arendal
10:23 Low-flashpoint methanol fuel system from KSOE approved by ABS

2023 June 9

18:15 MOL, Toyo Construction form Japanese offshore wind joint venture
17:56 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:45 MV Corinthian cruise ship first of the season at ABP’s Port of Barrow
17:29 ROVOP appoints Roland Reid as new Training & Competency Manager
17:24 Port of Helsinki throughput in 5M’2023 fell by 8% YoY
17:13 TGS and SLB announce engagement Phase 4 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico
17:02 Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2023 fell by 1.4% Y-o-Y
16:40 Throughput of Petersburg Oil Terminal in 4M’2023 rose by 8% YoY
16:35 Subsea7 extends frame agreement with Aker BP
16:17 Hanwha Systems presents unmanned maritime systems capabilities at MADEX 2023
16:09 MODEC’s FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32 for Brazilian “pre-salt” region achieves First Oil and starts 21-year time charter
15:48 KNCC Liquid CO2 Concept moves forward with DNV GASA
15:19 Vestas secures 161 MW order from Neoen for two projects in Finland
14:56 Throughput of Russian seaports in January-May 2023 rose by 11.2% YoY
14:33 More installation contracts for Island Victory - Island Offshore
14:29 Amur Shipyard lays down corvette of Project 20385 named Retivy