2023 June 13 13:41

Wartsila to deliver biogas upgrading and liquefaction solution for Gasum bioLNG facility

Technology group Wärtsilä will deliver the know-how and equipment for a significant Swedish bioLNG project, according to the company's release. The Wärtsilä solution will upgrade the biogas from agricultural waste and then liquefy it into high quality bioLNG.

The installation has been ordered by Gasum AB and it will be located at the company’s facility near Götene, Sweden. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in May 2023.

When operational, the Wärtsilä offering will be capable of producing 25 tons of bioLNG per day. BioLNG is formed by purifying biogas by removing hydrogen sulphide (H2S), carbon dioxide (CO2) and water vapour before it’s liquefied at -160 °C. It has the same calorific value and other properties making it usable as an environmentally sustainable fuel fully compatible with fossil LNG.



The full Wärtsilä scope of supply includes the delivery, installation and commissioning of the upgrading and liquefaction equipment. Delivery is planned for August 2024, and the facility is expected to be fully operational at the beginning of 2025.