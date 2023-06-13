2023 June 13 14:24

Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2023 rose by 11.2% YoY

Exports rose by 10.8%, imports — by 8.5%

In January-May 2023, seaports of Russia handled 379 million tonnes of cargo, up 11.2%. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 186.2 million tonnes (+20.1%) including coal - 88.9 million tonnes (+14.4%), containerized cargo — 20.9 million tonnes (-0.2%), grain — 28.2 million tonnes (up 2.2 times), ferrous metal — 9.4 million tonnes (-16%), mineral fertilizers — 13.5 million tonnes (up 1.6 times), ore — 4 million tonnes (-26.3%), cargo carried by ferries — 3.1 million tonnes (+28%), says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 192.8 million tonnes (+3.8%) including crude oil — 117.4 million tonnes (+7.1%), oil products — 56.1 million tonnes (-2.7%), liquefied gas — 15.4 million tonnes (-3.7%), liquid food — 2.4 million tonnes (+20.3%).

Exports totaled 298.4 million tonnes (+10.8%), imports — 16.4 million tonnes (+8.5%), transit — 28.2 million tonnes (+1.6%), short-sea traffic — 36 million tonnes (+26.4%).

Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 41.1 million tonnes (+1%) including 12.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+18.7%) and 29 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-4.9%). The ports of Murmansk handled 25.1 million tonnes (+8%), Sabetta — 11.8 million tonnes (-3.4%), Varandey — 2.3 million tonnes (-15.4%) and Arkhangelsk — 0.72 million tonnes (-32.9%).

Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 109.6 million tonnes (+6.7%) including 47.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+17.9%) and 62.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.5%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 52.8 million tonnes (+11.6%), Primorsk — 29.1 million tonnes (+12.8%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg — 18.1 million tonnes (-3.6%), Vysotsk — 5.5 million tonnes (-14.5%).

Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 126.6 million tonnes (+21.7%) including 60.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+35.6%) and 66.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+11.3%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 69.4 million tonnes (+9.9%), Taman — 18.8 million tonnes (+6.5%), Tuapse — 10.7 million tonnes (+42.6%), Kavkaz — 9.3 million tonnes (up 2.2 times), Rostov-on-Don — 6.8 million tonnes (+39.6%).

Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 2.8 million tonnes (+31.4%) including 1.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+76.2%) and 1.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.7%). The port of Makhachkala totaled 1.3 million tonnes (+9.4%), Arkhangelsk - 1.3 million tonnes (up 1.6 times).

Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 98.9 million tonnes (+8.5%) including 64.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+9.4%) and 34 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+6.9%). Vostochny Port totaled 37.3 million tonnes (+12.9%), Vanino — 15.7 million tonnes (+3%), Vladivostok — 13.8 million tonnes (+8.1%), Nakhodka — 11.6 million tonnes (+12.4%), Prigorodnoye — 6 million tonnes (-14.6%).

In January-May 2023, Russian seaports serviced 26.12 thousand passenger vessels (+20.7%), sea terminals serviced 1.63 million people (+37.8%) including 1.58 million departing passengers (+38.9%) and 53.7 thousand arriving passengers (+10.3%). No transit passengers were serviced over the period.



Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol — 1.5 million people (+40.1%), Yalta — 49.4 thousand people (-12.6%), Sochi — 36.7 thousand people (+24.1%).