2023 June 13 09:51

Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky launches second passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830, Meteor-2020

On 9 June 2023, Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after Maxim Gorky (part of Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation, AK BARS Holding) launched the high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830, Meteor-2020. It is the second ship built for the Khanty-Mansijsk Autonomous District (Yugra) under the programme for passenger fleet modernization in the region, according to the Telegram of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan.

The ship designer is Sea Tech Ltd. headquartered in Nizhny Novgorod. The ships feature an innovative self-stabilizing flight control system allowing for a 20-30% increase of seaworthiness, 40-50% decrease of load when accelerating on waves, reduction of take-off time and other advantages.

Particulars of Project 03830: LOA — 36 m; BOA — 11 m; passenger capacity — 124; crew — 7; draft — 2 m; still water speed — up to 77 km/h; voyage duration — 13 hours.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, two Meteor-2020 hulls were laid down at the shipyard on 2 March 2021. The first Meteor-2020 was launched on 29 June 2022.

Yugra will start operation of the hydrofoils of the new generation in 2024.

Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky based in Tatarstan, Russia specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING. The shipyard has built more than 1,500 different ships, including 600 warships.