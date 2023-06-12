2023 June 12 11:48

Port of Québec announces partnership with a business incubator specializing in clean technologies

The Port of Québec is pleased to announce today a partnership with 2 Degrés, a business incubator specializing in clean technologies. This two-year partnership fits within the Port of Québec’s Vision 2035, unveiled earlier this year, which puts innovation at the forefront. With 2 Degrés’ expertise in propelling Québec start-ups dedicated to clean technology initiatives, the Port of Québec sets its sights on innovative solutions in several sectors, including the fight against climate change, the development of clean energy, decarbonization, and city-port cohabitation.



Over the next two years, 2 Degrés will accompany start-ups able to address the Port’s challenges in the sectors of water, energy, and residual materials. The Port will be an attractive playground for these fledgling entrepreneurships. They will not only have access to the Port’s infrastructures, but also to the port community’s resident experts in developing technologies.



Two companies identified by the Port of Québec. Six companies answering 2 Degrés’ call for projects last March are joining their incubation program.



As part of this partnership and in line with identified targets, the Port of Québec has initiated talks with two companies accompanying the incubator to explore collaborative possibilities. Other collaborations under development will be announced soon.



About Port of Québec

The Port of Québec is among Canada’s five largest ports in terms of tonnage handled and economic spinoffs. It is strategically located to serve North America’s industrial and agricultural heartland. Each year, cargo ships from or to some fifty countries call at the Port of Québec to connect the Great Lakes and Midwestern U.S. markets to the rest of the world. Twenty percent of the port’s territory, which extends from Beauport to the South Shore, is dedicated to recreational activities and tourism.



About 2 Degrés

2 Degrés is a business incubator specializing in clean technologies. To fight climate change while creating sustainable wealth, this NPO has taken on the mission of accompanying and propelling young companies with potential to have an impact, to innovate, and to grow in the sectors of water, energy and residual materials. Since its inception in 2021, 2 Degrés has contributed to the emergence of over 20 companies and has the objective of accompanying no fewer than 50 by the end of 2024.