2023 June 11 11:27

Heidelberg Materials completes $24 million expansion of Port Canaveral facility

Addition of energy efficient roller press increases grinding capacity by more than 25%



Heidelberg Materials North America has completed an ambitious $24 million expansion of its Port Canaveral slag plant and terminal, expanding capacities with the recent addition of an energy efficient hydraulic roller press. The new expansion, coming less than 20 years after the plant was opened, has increased grinding capacity by more than 25% and ensures the facility’s position as a state-of-the-art provider of slag for use in construction projects in Florida and the southeastern U.S.



The plant was commissioned in 2004 and is the newest slag grinding plant in North America. It provides slag cement to support sustainable and resilient construction projects throughout the state of Florida and nearby markets.



“Heidelberg Materials’ commitment to growing our slag business is in alignment with our ambitious sustainability goals, in particular the goal to significantly reduce our carbon footprint by 2030,” said Scott Dickson, President of Heidelberg Materials North America’s Southeast Region. “This investment in our Cape Canaveral facility reflects our overall strategy to grow our portfolio of more sustainable products, technologies and customer-focused solutions on the path to Net Zero.”



Slag cement, or ground granulated blast furnace slag, reduces the environmental footprint of concrete. It also offers improved workability, higher long-term compressive and flexural strengths, reduced permeability and greater durability and resilience as just some of its benefits.



The energy-efficient hydraulic roller press, which produces further grinding of feed particles that results in finer materials being fed into the plant’s ball mill, has increased overall efficiency.



The plant also provides a tremendous boost to the local economy with the facility and its expansion both directly and indirectly supporting more than 11,000 jobs.