ICTSI's CMSA handles first carbon-neutral container in North America
The arrival of the CMA CGM Liberty represents a key step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable maritime transport in Mexico
Contecon Manzanillo S.A. de C.V. (CMSA), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) Mexican business unit operating the Specialized Container Terminal 2 at the Port of Manzanillo, recorded another milestone with its recent handling of the first carbon-neutral container in North America, and the CMA CGM Liberty – the first liquified natural gas (LNG)-powered container vessel to arrive in Mexico.
The milestone was celebrated in a ceremony attended by representatives of the government, CMA CGM Mexico, Walmart de Mexico and Central America, Administrations of the National Port System Manzanillo, Manzanillo port, along with other stakeholders.
The arrival of the 14,806-TEU CMA CGM Liberty represents a key step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable maritime transport in Mexico. The vessel’s LNG-powered propulsion represents numerous environmental benefits, achieving a 99 percent reduction in sulfur dioxide emissions, a 92 percent decrease in nitrogen oxide emissions, and a 91 percent reduction of particulate matter (PM10) in emissions.
Aside from Contecon, Walmart de Mexico also received their carbon-neutral certification. Claudia de la Vega, Walmart de México and central America director for corporate affairs, said: “This event is fundamental for the company, since a significant volume of our imports that enter the Port of Manzanillo arrive at the Contecon terminal. We are very proud to collaborate with CMA CGM, because at Walmart, we have the ambition to be a zero-emissions company, placing humanity and the planet at the center of our business practices. We celebrate this important milestone for sustainability in our country.” Diana Elena Portilla, Maritime Port Strategic Planning of the Ministry of the Navy executive director, also recognized Contecon Manzanillo’s efforts to balance greenhouse gas emissions with reduction and compensation practices.
Contecon Manzanillo is investing more than USD230 million to expand the terminal. This includes the construction of a new dock and infrastructure in the yard that will increase the terminal’s capacity from 1.5 million TEUs to more than 2.2 million within the next two years.
Investment in infrastructure and the adoption of cleaner technologies represent fundamental actions on the agenda of the port industry, which aims to achieve more sustainable logistics. Through this, Contecon Manzanillo endorses its leadership position to revolutionize environmental social responsibility in Mexico and North America.