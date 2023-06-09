2023 June 9 17:45

MV Corinthian cruise ship first of the season at ABP’s Port of Barrow

The Port of Barrow, operated by Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, has welcomed its first passenger cruise vessel for the season, M/V Corinthian.



Operated by Grand Circle Cruise Line, the Corinthian arrived in the early hours of Wednesday 7 June having sailed from Douglas on the Isle of Man.



The ship is currently on a cruise around the British Isles and the vessel is scheduled to make further calls at the port between June and September in what is expected to the busiest year for cruise at the port.



Andrew Harston, Regional Director, Wales and Short Sea Ports, ABP said:



“We were delighted to welcome the arrival of the luxury cruise ship and her passengers to our Port of Barrow. It is the port’s proximity to the Lake District National Park, a UNESCO registered World Heritage site, that make it such an appealing cruise call for vessels up to 160m in length.



“The ABP team did an excellent job in delivering a successful port call, and ensuring that cruise guests arrived safely and were able to disembark to explore the natural beauty of the Western Lakes area, before departing for Wales.



“In 2018, the Port of Barrow won the ‘Port of the Year Award’ at the 10th annual UK Ports Conference in London, in recognition of high levels of customer service.



“ABP’s ports have a proud history of serving the cruise sector and offer unrivalled port services. Barrow is one of 12 UK cruise ports owned and operated by ABP alongside Southampton, which is Europe’s leading turnaround cruise port with five world-class cruise terminals."