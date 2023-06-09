2023 June 9 16:17

Hanwha Systems presents unmanned maritime systems capabilities at MADEX 2023

Hanwha Systems participated in the 13th International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition 2023 (MADEX 2023) at BEXCO in Busan from June 7 to showcase its differentiated maritime manned and unmanned complex system capabilities using low-orbit satellites, BusinessKorea reported.



A maritime manned and unmanned combined system effectively integrates manned and unmanned strategies in all areas, from surface and underwater to air, to maximize the ability to perform operations and missions.



Hanwha Systems focused on showing its low-orbit communication satellites at the trade show. In 2021, Hanwha Systems invested US$300 million in OneWeb, a British satellite communications company. It is promoting participation in the commercial low-orbit satellite-based communication system business by utilizing OneWeb’s satellite network. OneWeb put a total of 634 low-orbit communication satellites in space after its 19th and final launch in May. It is planning to start global satellite services in the second half of 2023.



Hanwha Systems plans to quickly build a military low-orbit communication satellite network with OneWeb’s satellite networks and provide total solutions for various maritime unmanned systems through the network.



The maritime unmanned systems Hanwha Systems showcased at the exhibition include Haeryung, a 12-meter-long search and reconnaissance unmanned underwater vehicle that can perform missions off the coast, an unmanned docking submersible for underwater navigation, an unmanned submersible for anti-submarine reconnaissance, and a next-generation demining machine based on autonomous navigation.



Among them, the unmanned underwater vehicle Haeryung is powered by remote control technology utilizing low-orbit satellites, so it is free from “no communication service” spots and control distances when operating. In addition, clustered unmanned submarines are expected to be able to quickly strengthen their search capabilities by transmitting mission information and underwater acquisition information in real time in conjunction with Haeryung and managing such information in an integrated manner.



Hanwha also introduced the Integrated Combat System (ICS), the brain of a battleship.



Hanwha Systems has finally created a localized version of a Combat Management System (CMS) after more than 20 years of development. The company is the only Korean company specializing in the development of combat systems for battleships, having supplied the CMS to more than 90 battleships of the Korean Navy. In April, it exported the CMS to a total of 13 Philippine ships, including six 2,400-ton Philippine coast guard vessels.