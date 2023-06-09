2023 June 9 14:33

More installation contracts for Island Victory - Island Offshore

Island Victory has secured work for the coming autumn and will support the installation phase of a new gas pipeline in the Mediterranean. The Island Victory will be responsible for the installation of a complete mooring spread for an FSRU (Floating Storage Regasification Unit) for an undisclosed client. The duration of the contract is expected to be 90-120 days, Island Offshore said.



The contracted scope of work for the Island Victory involves the installation of a complete underwater Restricted Catenary Mooring System (RCM), "as built" survey, flexible riser installation, PLEM, spool and umbilical installation comprising mobilization of a HLS lay spread on board.



“We are delighted with this contract for Island Victory's new and important customer. It is also the first time we have an HLS lay spread installed on board, which further expands Victory's already well-reputed track record,” says Head of Chartering Hallgeir Linge Reitan.



We have also secured work for the vessel in the second half of 2024, when Island Victory will return to the Gulf of Mexico, and the customer Subsea7. The contracted work involves complete mooring installation at a US FPS installation (Floating Production and Storage System) and associated underwater construction work in ultra deep water. The engagement is fixed for 120 days + options.



“It is always nice to be awarded recurring work with close business connections! Hats off to the captain and crew for working safely and efficiently, giving us opportunities like this. Since delivery in February 2020, Victory has been chartered by Subsea7 for approximately 740 days!”