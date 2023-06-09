2023 June 9 14:29

Amur Shipyard lays down corvette of Project 20385 named Retivy

Image source: Amur Shipyard

It is the tenth corvette of Project 20385, the final one in the series intended for RF Defence Ministry

Amur Shipbuidling Plant (a shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has laid down corvette of Project 20385 named Retivy, Khabarovsk Territory Governor Mikhail Degtyaryov wrote in its Telegram.

Over the recent years, Amur Shipyard has delivered to RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet three corvettes and performed the modernization of conventional submarine Komsomolsk-on-Amur. ”One more corvette will be put into operation this year. 6 units are at various phases of construction at Amur Shipyard. Besides, 4 small missile ships of Project 22800 are under construction in Komsomolsk-on-Amur,” said the head of the region.

The Retivy is the tenth corvette of Project 20385, the final one in the series intended for RF Defence Ministry.

The corvette of Project 20380 is intended for littoral zone operations, engagement of enemy submarines and surface ships, and gun support of landing operations.

The warships of this design feature a steel hull and composite material superstructure, with a bulbous bow and nine watertight subdivisions. They have a combined bridge and command centre, and space and weight provision for eight SS-N-25 missiles. Stealth technology was widely used during construction of the ships. The design includes a hangar for Ka-27 helicopter and a launch pad for UAV.

Multifunctional corvettes of Project 20380 and its modified version, Project 20385, designed by Central Marine Design Bureau ‘Almaz’ are under construction at Severnaya Verf shipyard in Saint-Petersburg and at Amur Shipbuidling Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. Ships of this project are intended for operations in the near offshore zone against enemy surface ships and submarines.

Amur Shipbuidling Plant (Amur Shipyard/ASZ) based in Komsomolsk-on-Amur is among top shipbuilding companies in Russia's Far East region. The shipyard was founded in 1936. The shipbuilding company can build warships and civil vessels with displacement of 25,000 tonnes. ASZ can perform the entire complex of works including the construction, repair and scrapping of warships, submarines and vessels with different propulsion. Amur Shipyard is among the leading shipbuilding companies in the Far East of Russia. The shipyard was founded in 1936. It can build warships and civil vessels with launching weight of up to 10,000 tonnes, length of up to 150 meters and width of up to 20 meters.