2023 June 9 15:48

KNCC Liquid CO2 Concept moves forward with DNV GASA

Classification society DNV says it has awarded Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC) with a General Approval for Ship Application (GASA) certificate for their LCO2-EP tank system for the transportation of liquefied CO2 (LCO2). Knut Orbeck-Nilssen, DNV Maritime CEO, presented the GASA to Svein Steimler, Chair of KNCC.



In most decarbonization scenarios, carbon capture and storage (CCS) is an essential part of the pathway to net-zero emissions. To meet the Paris and Glasgow Agreement goals, would require the removal of 6–7 gigatonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere every year from 2050 onwards. A large proportion of this will need to be transported by ship, making CO2 transport a key part of the value chain of the emerging industry.



"CCS is one of the key solutions for the world to reach its climate goals and KNCC has been established to play an essential role in the CCS value chain,” said Svein Steimler, Chair of KNCC. “Obtaining the GASA from DNV is a huge milestone and step forward for KNCC now being able to provide technically and commercially viable LCO2 marine transportation according to significant demand on a global basis.”



"The LCO2-EP containment system is not new technology but based on the development of Pressurized Natural Gas (“PNG”) technology and gas pipeline designs which is already proven,” said Trygve Seglem, Owner and President of the Knutsen Group and Vice Chair of KNCC. “Transporting LCO2 in ambient mode will offer cheaper and less energy consuming solutions through the entire CCS value chain from capture to final storage. It also has great synergy for direct injection offshore from the LCO2 carriers as CO2 injection must be done at high pressure and supercritical phase of CO2."



The LCO2-Eelevated Pressure "LCO2-EP" (formerly called PCO2) tank concept is based on a cylinder type CO2 containment system applying principles used in compressed natural gas (CNG) transportation. The CO2 is stored at ambient temperatures (0 to 10°C) in bundles of vertically stacked small-diameter pressure cylinders, rather than large cylindrical tanks at low temperatures. The use of small diameter cylinders can mitigate the risk of pressure variations within the tubes, avoid dry-ice formation, and eliminate the sloshing effects of liquid CO2 in part or fully loaded condition.



The award of the GASA statement represents the next step along from the Approval in Principle (AIP) awarded to KNCC last year.



DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry. We enhance safety, quality, energy efficiency and environmental performance of the global shipping industry – across all vessel types and offshore structures. We invest heavily in research and development to find solutions, together with the industry, that address strategic, operational or regulatory challenges.