2023 June 9 10:42

The Mission to Seafarers launches world’s first digital seafarers’ centre

The Mission to Seafarers, an international maritime welfare charity, has unveiled its “Happy at Sea” mobile app at an exclusive launch event during Nor-Shipping 2023. For the first time, this revolutionary app provides seafarers with centralised access to The Mission to Seafarers’ services which are available day and night, 365 days a year, in over 200 ports across 50 countries. By leveraging digital technology, seafarers can now conveniently access essential services, improving their welfare and mental health during their time at sea.



Billed as the world’s first digital seafarers’ centre, the Happy at Sea app empowers seafarers to take charge of their port welfare needs and safeguard their mental health. The free-of-charge app offers an array of features including the ability to pre-order requests ahead of port visits and access the Mission's extensive range of wellbeing resources even when offline, addressing the issue of limited internet access onboard ships. The Seafarers Happiness Index [3] survey can also be easily completed within the app, followed by tailored resources and support based on each seafarer's responses. By embracing this innovative platform, seafarers gain access to vital support in an efficient and user-friendly manner.



With a history of supporting seafarers dating back to 1836, The Mission to Seafarers leveraged its extensive expertise and insight to design the Happy at Sea app, catering specifically to the needs of seafarers. Developed with funding from DNV, Cargill, and The Seafarers’ Charity, the app directly addresses the increasing digital needs of seafarers who frequently encounter challenges such as loneliness, mental health issues, and limited access to facilities and communication.



In addition to accessing a global directory of the Mission’s teams, seafarers will have the ability to instantly pre-order a wide range of services. These include ship visits by port welfare officers, transportation, shopping items such as SIM cards, and even private pastoral counselling sessions with trained professionals for those requiring specialised support. The Happy at Sea app will significantly enhance the well-being of seafarers by providing them with accessible resources and support when they need it most.



Other features of the Happy at Sea app include a simple log-in process, a comprehensive port database for effortless check-ins, and the ability to stay updated with the latest news even without an internet connection. This is due to the app's functionality to automatically download news in the background while connected to WiFi to avoid using up costly data; data being a critical lifeline keeping seafarers in contact with loved ones.



The Happy at Sea app is available for both Apple and Android devices, ensuring broad accessibility to seafarers across the globe. It will initially be launched in the Mission's Oceania Region from June 2023, with plans for a gradual rollout across its extensive network of locations in the coming months.



The Mission to Seafarers provides help and support to the 1.89 million men and women who face danger every day to keep our global economy afloat. The Mission works in over 200 ports in 50 countries caring for seafarers of all ranks, nationalities, and beliefs. Through its global network of chaplains, staff, and volunteers, we offer practical, emotional, and spiritual support to seafarers through ship visits, drop-in seafarers' centres and a range of welfare and emergency support services.