2023 June 8 17:58

Russian seaports nearly stopped handling imports from Europe in Q1’23 — Morcenter TFC

The geography of imports has seen more radical changes as compared with the exports

In the first quarter of 2023, Russian seaports decreased handling of import cargo from Europe by 8.1%, year-on-year, to 10.3 million tonnes. The geography of imports has seen more radical changes as compared with the exports, Morcenter TFC wrote in its Telegram.

Almost all European countries, Australia and Japan left the list of top ten countries: imports from those countries nearly stopped having decreased from 3.6 million tonnes to 271.4 thousand tonnes (-92.5%) with Japan accounting for the bulk of imported cargo.

Handling of export cargo in Russian seaports in the first quarter of 2023 totaled 192.45 million tonnes (+11.6%, year-on-year) including 86.02 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+17.1%) and 106.43 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+7.5%).

“Dramatic changes in the geography of shipments continue. Japan, France, Germany and the USA left the top ten ‘export recipients’ of the first quarter of last year. In general, all the European countries except Bulgaria, Greece and Spain are in the ‘red zone’. However, these countries are highly likely to move into the ‘former’ category.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, seaports of Russia handled 220.2 million tonnes of cargo in January-March 2023, up 10%, year-on-year. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 105.4 million tonnes (+17%). Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 114.8 million tonnes (+4.2%).