2023 June 8 14:36

Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 4.1% in 5M’23

Grain shipments rose 2.5 times

In January-May 2023, Russian Railways’ loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 4.1%, year-on-year, to 144.9 million tonnes. Loading of cargo bound for the North-Western ports of Russia rose by 6.3% to 56.4 million tonnes, for the Far East ports – by 4.3% to 48.6 million tonnes, to the ports of South – by 1.2% to 40 million tonnes, according to the company’s Telegram.

The highest growth was registered in shipments of export grain (2.5 times to 5.7 million tonnes), chemicals (1.4 times to 1 million tonnes) and fertilizers (+8.5% to 9.1 million tonnes).

Shipments of oil cargo grew by 0.1% to 31.9 million tonnes with the highest growth registered in transportation to the Far East ports (+8.5% to 2.9 million tonnes).