  • Home
  • News
  • Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 4.1% in 5M’23
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 8 14:36

    Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 4.1% in 5M’23

    Grain shipments rose 2.5 times

    In January-May 2023, Russian Railways’ loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 4.1%, year-on-year, to 144.9 million tonnes. Loading of cargo bound for the North-Western ports of Russia rose by 6.3% to 56.4 million tonnes, for the Far East ports – by 4.3% to 48.6 million tonnes, to the ports of South – by 1.2% to 40 million tonnes, according to the company’s Telegram.

    The highest growth was registered in shipments of export grain (2.5 times to 5.7 million tonnes), chemicals (1.4 times to 1 million tonnes) and fertilizers (+8.5% to 9.1 million tonnes).

    Shipments of oil cargo grew by 0.1% to 31.9 million tonnes with the highest growth registered in transportation to the Far East ports (+8.5% to 2.9 million tonnes).

    Read about:

    Russian Railways: freight loading volumes from January to May 2023 amounted to 517.6 million tons

Другие новости по темам: Russian Railways  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 8

18:17 DNV and SMF study highlights upskilling needs of seafarers in the areas of decarbonization and digitalization
17:58 Russian seaports nearly stopped handling imports from Europe in Q1’23 — Morcenter TFC
17:39 KR grants AiP to SHI's LCO2 carrier
17:16 DNV and Zakher Marine sign MOU to accelerate decarbonization goals
16:47 KR approves jointly developed methanol-fueled MR tanker
16:34 The CMA CGM Group builds up its terminal footprint in Europe and the Mediterranean with CSP Bilbao and Valencia
16:16 Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries to start autonomous operation in July
15:52 HHLA and ABB sign partnership agreement to further develop automatic stacking crane systems
15:27 Twelve challenge statements on maritime decarbonisation, port productivity and cyber resilience identified for Smart Port Challenge 2023
15:12 DNV releases new SLP application for safer and more efficient transport of steel coils
15:09 Viking hosts a naming ceremony for its newest ocean ship in NYC
14:36 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 4.1% in 5M’23
14:13 DNV to class next generation commissioning service operation vessels supporting the offshore wind industry
13:42 DNV presents AiP for NoGAPS ammonia-powered gas carrier design
13:30 Limits of port Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region expanded with additional section
13:07 OrbitMI harnesses data-sharing power of Veracity by DNV with reporting integration
12:36 TransContainer launches regular service for cargo delivery from Chinese port of Dalian to Russia via Vostochny Port
12:14 Corvus' Pelican Fuel Cell System will help transform the maritime industry
11:55 Sovfracht resumes transportation of sanctioned cargo to the Kaliningrad Region
11:37 LR award AiP for Daphne Technology’s PureMetricsTM emission monitoring and reporting system
10:40 30 ships to be built under of Phase II of investment quotas programme – Rosrybolovstvo
10:21 Yara Marine and Veracity by DNV integration to streamline fleet analytics and compliance
09:31 14 ship to be built under delivered investment quotas programme in 2023 - Ilya Shestakov

2023 June 7

18:11 ABS and Vaholmen sign landmark LOI for the development of a VOC recovery vessel
18:02 DP World's innovative rail incentive to drive decarbonisation of UK supply chains
17:59 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard commenced sea trials of passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot, lead ship of Kotlin design
17:44 ABP reports record five-month volume of cargo
17:39 Pakistan International Container Terminal, SeaLead launch Pakistan-Australia direct service
17:18 USCG commissioned its newest cutter Maurice Jester
17:10 Construction of Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia is still behind the schedule
16:54 MOL's first female captain takes command of car carrier
16:43 Unsafe and unseaworthy cargo ship banned from Australian waters – AMSA
16:20 Federation Council of Russia approved denunciation of treaty with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait
16:02 Port Facility Security Training Course is taking place in Makassar, Indonesia
15:46 Distracted bridge watch officers do not detect approaching vessel, NTSB says
15:34 MOL conducts sea trial of Starlink satellite communication service onboard ocean-going vessel
15:32 ABS SMART AiP awarded to SHI structural health monitoring system
15:11 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v New York with SwissMarine
15:06 ICTSI increases investments at Matadi Gateway
14:18 DeepOcean awarded post-lay trenching works offshore Mexico
14:04 Sollers to restart its plant for production of diesel engines in Elabuga
13:42 APM Terminals extends concession of Kalundborg container terminal and introduces new customer services
13:29 Aker BP’s major projects approved by Stortinget
13:25 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 5M’2023 rose by 12.5% YoY
12:40 First ice-class passenger ship to be put on river line in Arkhangelsk in navigation 2025
12:17 Survitec digitalises ship safety management with a new interactive graphical monitoring solution
11:23 ABS grants Provaris AiP for its innovative compressed hydrogen technology
10:41 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 5M’2023 rose by 40.7% YoY
10:37 Inchcape Shipping Services names Anna Evangelidis as new COO
10:19 Technical concerns arise over vessel inspections, IMCA analysis shows
09:43 Rosmorport signs agreements with Russian companies on cooperation in replacing foreign software for navigation safety
09:17 Russian Railways, Russia’s Ministry of Transport and market participants establish digital service for seamless multimodal deliveries

2023 June 6

18:29 LR and LISCR award Design Approval for world’s first 22,000cbm multi-Gas carrier
17:55 Six agreements signed with key investors to ensure cost-effective cargo base for NSR
17:41 WinGD and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding sign MoU for ammonia collaboration
17:32 AD Ports Group inks 25 years agreement with Crystal Offshore
17:16 ULMATEC wins third W2W contract
16:44 First battery electric tug from Sanmar Shipyards delivered to ABS class
15:58 Russian Railways increased export coal transportation to North-West ports by 22.8% in 5M’2023
15:36 Boskalis and Royal IHC sign LOI to build a new 31,000 m3 TSHD