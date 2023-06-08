2023 June 8 13:30

Limits of port Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region expanded with additional section

The document is available on the website of IAA PortNews

The water area of seaport Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region has been expanded with an additional section according to RF Government’s Decree dated 7 June 2023 (No941) published on the official portal for legal information.

The document makes additions to clause 2 of the Annex to the Decree dated 31 December 2004 (No897) “On establishment of a permanent cargo/passenger checkpoint for crossing the state border of the Russian Federation in the port of Vysotsk”.

The document is available in Russian on the website of IAA PortNews >>>>