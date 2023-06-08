2023 June 8 17:16

DNV and Zakher Marine sign MOU to accelerate decarbonization goals

Classification society DNV and Zakher Marine International (ZMI), owner and operator of Jack up barges and offshore support vessels, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the Nor-Shipping trade fair today. Under the MoU DNV and ZMI will collaborate to identify and consider innovative solutions to reduce offshore greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



Across the entire maritime industry organizations are making the commitment to improve sustainability by reducing emissions. However, tightening regulations and continuing questions around the fuels and technologies best suited to realize decarbonization make developing a strategy a challenge. Companies are facing the pressure to realize these goals, while ensuring that safety standards are maintained, all in an increasingly competitive market.



Abu Dhabi based Zakher Marine International (ZMI), which owns and operate jack up accommodation barges and offshore vessels, has set sustainability goals, in alignment with the vision of the United Arab Emirates, to reduce emissions substantially by 2030. To support this ambition, DNV will be working with ZMI on a joint feasibility study that will assess the safety, compliance and sustainability aspects of current and future fuels and technologies, from both a technical and operational standpoint. In the first phase of the MOU the partners will examine reduction technologies and energy efficiency methods that could be deployed to reduce the emissions of conventional engines and innovative solutions based around low- or zero-carbon marine fuels.



