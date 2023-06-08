2023 June 8 12:36

TransContainer launches regular service for cargo delivery from Chinese port of Dalian to Russia via Vostochny Port

Image source: TransContainer

The planned frequency of shipments on the sea leg is once a week

From the middle of May 2023 PJSC TransContainer (part of Delo Group) has begun organizing a regular end-to-end service for cargo delivery to Russia with a direct shipping service from the port of Dalian (PRC) to Vostochny port.

Thus, the company now offers regular direct shipments to Vostochny port (Nakhodka) from all the major Chinese ports - Shanghai, Ningbo, Tianjin, Taicang, Xiamen, Rizhao and others. This allows to reduce the sea leg transit time up to 3-7 days, depending on the departure point.

The planned frequency of shipments on the sea leg is once a week.

The first voyage from Dalian within the framework the new service departed on June 7. On board there are various cargoes in general-purpose 20-foot and 40-foot containers, including consumer goods, auto parts, industrial equipment.

After transshipment at the terminal of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (asset of Global Ports, part of Delo Group), containers are sent to the consignee by railway. Using the iSales application, TransContainer's customers can order transportation to major destination stations in Russia and the CIS countries. The most popular destinations are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Rostov-on-Don, Almaty and Minsk. TransContainer uses its own flatcars for these shipments.

TransContainer carries out large-scale work to develop transportation services between Russia and China. In addition to the sea leg services, the company currently offers transportation from China to Russia via the overland border-crossing points by block trains. They are designed for the Russian importers, who demand high-speed delivery of their cargo. The trains are dispatched at least once a week. Transportation from China to Moscow via the overland border-crossing points on average takes 20-25 days.

Cargo shipment is available from most major cities of China. Most often it is made from the commercial and industrial centers of provinces, including Shanghai, Ningbo, Qingdao, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing and Dalian. Delivery is mainly made via the border-crossing points in Zabaikalsk (Russia), as well as in transit through Mongolia and Kazakhstan. The customers order shipments of various types of cargo, including finished cars and trucks, car kits and spare parts, industrial chemicals, various machinery and equipment, and consumer goods.

Among other things, TransContainer offers its customers delivery from China in 20-foot bulk containers, the main purpose of which is transportation of bulk cargoes in packaging or without it. Bulk containers are suitable for transportation of grain, fertilizers, malt, cement, sand, chemicals, spices. They can also be used for general cargo delivery.

"TransContainer is actively developing the Chinese direction, considering it one of the key strategic priorities of development. The company works on all the main routes - via the Far Eastern ports and overland railway border-crossing points. Moreover, together with Delo Group partners, we offer sea carriage via ports of Novorossiysk and St. Petersburg," said Vitaly Evdokimenko, President of PJSC TransContainer.

The company intends to actively expand the geography of its presence in China. Within the corporate strategy framework, it is planned to open additional offices of subsidiary TransContainer Freight Forwarding in Shenzhen, Qingdao, Chongqing, Tianjin, Xian in addition to the three offices already operating in Shanghai, Dalian and Ningbo. This will ensure faster customer service and transport support for the growing trade turnover between Russia and China.