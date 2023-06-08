2023 June 8 13:42

DNV presents AiP for NoGAPS ammonia-powered gas carrier design

Classification society DNV says it has awarded the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping in collaboration with Nordic Green Ammonia Powered Ships (NoGAPS) partners BW Epic Kosan, Yara, MAN Energy Solutions, Wärtsilä, Global Maritime Forum and Breeze Ship Design an Approval in Principle (AiP) for the design of an ammonia-powered gas carrier – the M/S NoGAPS. The certificate was presented during the Nor-Shipping trade fair at the DNV stand.



The maritime industry is accelerating in its drive towards a multi-fuel zero carbon future. One of the promising options is ammonia – when produced sustainably from hydrogen generated using renewable electricity. Harnessing the potential of ammonia and overcoming the technical challenges of the fuel has brought together the partners in the Nordic Green Ammonia Powered Ships (NoGAPS) project, with the aim of having an ammonia-powered ammonia carrier in operation in the region.



In the first phase of the NoGAPS project the partners developed a proof of concept on overcoming the barriers to adoption of the fuel, with a focus on safety and efficiency, the fuel supply chain, and overall commercial viability. The second phase, which is still ongoing, began with the development of a vessel design, with the goal of having a vessel in operation. The long term aim is to develop an infrastructure, operational, and business ecosystem for ammonia powered shipping.



For the AiP, DNV has reviewed the design of the vessel for compliance with the DNV rules for Gas Carriers Pt.5 Ch.7 and the IGC code, with a particular focus on the arrangement and systems onboard related to the cargo and fuel installation.



An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized.



NoGAPS is made possible by Nordic Innovation Fund funding and in-kind support from consortium partners, including BW Epic Kosan, DNV, Global Maritime Forum, Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, MAN Energy Solutions, Wärtsilä, and Yara. Danish Maritime Authority is the flag representative and Breeze Ship Design is the ship designer. NoGAPS is one of five projects awarded grants by Nordic Innovation as part of the Nordic Innovation Mobility Mission with the aim of decarbonizing Nordic ports, and the transport of people and goods – on and between sea and land.