2023 June 7 14:18

DeepOcean awarded post-lay trenching works offshore Mexico

DeepOcean’s Mexican operation has been awarded a contract for the provision of post-lay trenching works on 30 kilometres of pipeline offshore Mexico, the Company said. DeepOcean will execute the post-lay trenching works from the M/S Volantis subsea construction vessel. Volantis is equipped with DeepOcean’s high powered jet trencher UT-1.



The jet trencher UT-1 has so far completed over 2,200 km of subsea trenching for cables and pipelines up to 46-inch in diameter. The 2,800hp UT-1 has achieved trench depths across the globe to 3 meters in various soil conditions in excess of 100KPa. The trencher is also capable of carrying out backfill operations to assist in further product protection.



The Volantis is on charter from Volstad Maritime. She was mobilized from Norway after the completion of an extensive vessel upgrade, which included the installation of batteries to reduce fuel consumption and emissions in line with DeepOcean’s commitment to reduce CO2emissions by 45% by 2030.



This latest contract award comes on the back of over 300 kilometres of completed trenching scopes offshore Mexico on pipelines ranging from 8-inch to 36-inch in diameter. DeepOcean has not disclosed the value of the latest contract or the name of the client.



DeepOcean is a world-leading ocean services provider, enabling energy transition and sustainable use of ocean resources, offering survey, engineering, project management, installation, maintenance, and recycling services for oil and gas, offshore renewables, deep sea minerals, and other ocean services. Across the global offices, DeepOcean is a trusted independent solutions provider with highly skilled industry experts, using world-class fit-for-purpose tools and technology to drive cost-efficient and safe operations. The company delivers innovative engineering solutions focusing on remote and unmanned operations and digitally enabled services while continuously striving to lower the carbon footprint.