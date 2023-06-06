  • Home
  • 2023 June 6 15:36

    Boskalis and Royal IHC sign LOI to build a new 31,000 m3 TSHD

    Following the unique collaboration between Boskalis and Royal IHC in the design and engineering phase of two state-of-the-art trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHD), the two parties have now signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the construction of a 31,000 m3 TSHD. This will be built at the Royal IHC yard in Krimpen a/d IJssel in The Netherlands and is expected to be delivered to Boskalis in mid-2026.

    The design and engineering of the new TSHD has been achieved in full co-creation. Royal IHC has been working on the design together with a team from Boskalis. Jan-Pieter Klaver, the CEO of Royal IHC, says: “Working together has given us a unique opportunity to achieve an optimal design for this customised trailing suction hopper dredger.” The modern design is characterised by  the 31,000 m3 hopper volume, two trailing suction pipes, a large shore pump capacity and diesel-electric propulsion. The vessel will also be prepared for the use of methanol as a fuel to ensure a future-proof design.

    Shortly before Royal IHC's delivery of the cutter suction dredger KRIOS to Boskalis in 2020, both parties agreed on the design and engineering of the TSHD. Theo Baartmans, Member of the Executive Board of Boskalis, says: “Now that we have this LOI, we are looking forward to this new phase. With the 31,000 m3 TSHD we are taking an important step to make our dredging fleet fit for the future.”

    Royal IHC and Boskalis have an extensive history of collaboration. The most recently delivered vessels were the mega CSDs KRIOS (2020) and HELIOS (2017). Previously, Royal IHC has also delivered TSHDs such as GATEWAY, CRESTWAY, WILLEM VAN ORANJE and PRINS DER NEDERLANDEN.

