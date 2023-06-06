2023 June 6 09:19

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2023 fell by 21% YoY

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January-May 2023, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled 191.1 thousand tonnes, down 21% versus 2022, according to IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department.

About 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, heavy fuel oil accounted for the bulk of sales. Shipments of lubes totaled 166.2 tonnes.

The number of bunkering operations rose to 1,536.

In 2022, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 566.5 thousand tonnes, down 23% YoY.

Read more in IAA PortNews’ Bunker Market Digest which offers detailed bunker indications at major ports of Russia.



Subscribe for IAA PortNews’ Bunker Market Digest and the Agency’s printed outlets >>>>