2023 June 5 13:18

Oboronlogistics’ ferry Lavrentiy returned to Crimea–Caucasus line upon completion of scheduled repairs

The vessel has successfully passed sea trials

Oboronlogistics says its ferry Lavrentiy completed scheduled repairs and returned to the Crimea–Caucasus line on June 3, 2023.

The vessel underwent a dock repair, during which the following works were carried out: painting of the underwater and surface parts of the hull, diagnostics and maintenance of the propeller columns, repair and replacement of bottom-intake fittings, maintenance of the main and auxiliary engines, as well as the next inspection by the Dono-Kuban branch of the FAA Russian Classification Society. To shorten the repair period, the work was carried out promptly in 3 shifts. During the transition from the water area of the ship repair enterprise to the port of Crimea, the vessel successfully passed sea trials.

Taking into account the importance of the task performed by the vessel, the specialists of Oboronlogistics LLC, Yuvas-Trans LLC, the Kerch SRZ, the Dono-Kuban branch of the FAA RKO, as well as the crew members of the Lavrenty ferry made every possible effort to ensure that all work was done quickly and efficiently, and the ferry returned to the strategically important the line as soon as possible.

The ferries Maria and Lavrentiy, owned by the shipping company Oboronlogistics LLC, operated on the Crimea–Caucasus line before the Crimean Bridge was put into operation from 2015 to 2018, and since October 9, 2022, after an emergency incident on the bridge, they resumed their work. Ferries designed to transport large-capacity vehicles can accommodate up to 700 tons of cargo, including up to 20 trucks and more than 130 passengers.

Usually ferries pass the Kerch Strait in 30 minutes, loading and unloading operations in ports take about one hour. Each ferry can make up to eight round trips per day.