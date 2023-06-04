2023 June 4 13:29

Victoria International Container Terminal welcomes COSCO’s ANE service

The ANE service offers a direct connection between Australia’s southeastern coast and New Zealand



Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s Australian operation and the first fully automated container terminal in Australia, received the inaugural call of COSCO Shipping Lines’ recently launched ANE service, ICTS said in a media release.



The ANE service offers a direct connection between Australia’s southeastern coast and New Zealand, providing coverage up to Bell Bay in Tasmania. Catering to the speed-to-market requirement between key ports on the Eastbound and Westbound Trans-Tasman lanes, the service has this port rotation: Melbourne – Bell Bay – Sydney – Auckland – Melbourne. COSCO operates the ANE service together with OOCL.



“VICT looks forward to the opportunities that come with being part of such an important route, as well as a stronger partnership with COSCO Shipping Line and OOCL,” says Olga Coelho, VICT chief commercial officer.



COSCO’s new service commenced with the arrival of the 1,100-TEU boxship Contship Yen at VICT on 12 May.